‘Creepy’ Cookie Monster terrorizing town, cops warn: ‘Steer clear’

Can you tell me how to get far, far away from Sesame Street?

Santa Cruz residents have been instructed not to engage with a man dressing as Cookie Monster, who police say has been yelling obscenities and taunting locals enjoying a stroll along the California coastal city’s boardwalk.

Santa Cruz police say the “Sesame Street”‘ wannabe has been harassing parents to pay him to pose in photos with their children.

“We are getting calls from people who say he is ‘creepy,'” police spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said in a statement to The Post. “Based on his history, we advise the public to not engage with this individual. Steer clear from him.”

Blaschke added, “I would not take a photo with him.”

Santa Cruz police confirmed to The Post that the suspect’s name is Adam Sandler, 59, with no relation to the “Uncut Gems” star. Police noted that Sandler has not committed a crime in Santa Cruz as of Tuesday.

Blaschke declined to confirm if Sandler is the so-called Evil Elmo who was accused of harassing NYC tourists a decade ago.

The Post reported in 2013 on the costumed nuisance identified as Dan Sandler — who also went by Adam. This Sandler shouted anti-Semitic diatribes while dressed as the red “Sesame Street” puppet Elmo in Times Square.

He got slapped with one year in jail after threatening to threatening to extort the Girl Scouts by spreading a rumor that the group ran a “rape camp” in Cambodia.

“I accept the fact I committed a crime, but I’m not in anyway sorry to the Girl Scouts organization,” he said in Manhattan Criminal Court at the time.

The Post reported that he had also been arrested in San Francisco, near Santa Cruz, where prosecutors said he grabbed a kid while panhandling in his furry Elmo costume.

The Post contacted Sandler for comment.