Open in App
Santa Cruz, CA
See more from this location?
New York Post

‘Creepy’ Cookie Monster terrorizing town, cops warn: ‘Steer clear’

By Emily Lefroy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6iMI_0kwZExCd00

Can you tell me how to get far, far away from Sesame Street?

Santa Cruz residents have been instructed not to engage with a man dressing as Cookie Monster, who police say has been yelling obscenities and taunting locals enjoying a stroll along the California coastal city’s boardwalk.

Santa Cruz police say the “Sesame Street”‘ wannabe has been harassing parents to pay him to pose in photos with their children.

“We are getting calls from people who say he is ‘creepy,'” police spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said in a statement to The Post. “Based on his history, we advise the public to not engage with this individual. Steer clear from him.”

Blaschke added, “I would not take a photo with him.”

Santa Cruz police confirmed to The Post that the suspect’s name is Adam Sandler, 59, with no relation to the “Uncut Gems” star. Police noted that Sandler has not committed a crime in Santa Cruz as of Tuesday.

Blaschke declined to confirm if Sandler is the so-called Evil Elmo who was accused of harassing NYC tourists a decade ago.

The Post reported in 2013 on the costumed nuisance identified as Dan Sandler — who also went by Adam. This Sandler shouted anti-Semitic diatribes while dressed as the red “Sesame Street” puppet Elmo in Times Square.

He got slapped with one year in jail after threatening to threatening to extort the Girl Scouts by spreading a rumor that the group ran a “rape camp” in Cambodia.

“I accept the fact I committed a crime, but I’m not in anyway sorry to the Girl Scouts organization,” he said in Manhattan Criminal Court at the time.

The Post reported that he had also been arrested in San Francisco, near Santa Cruz, where prosecutors said he grabbed a kid while panhandling in his furry Elmo costume.

The Post contacted Sandler for comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Teen hikers stranded in California snowstorm for days huddled together to survive: authorities
Portland, OR6 hours ago
NY’s lax bail law lets lethal fentanyl peddlers off scot-free: DA Ray Tierney
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buster Murdaugh collapsed outside court after sitting stone-faced through dad’s 6-week murder trial: source
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Shocking video shows black kids attack, force white kids to say ‘Black lives matter’ at Ohio school: cops
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Buster Murdaugh spotted through blinds of Hilton Head Island condo
Hilton Head Island, SC1 day ago
Pete Davidson, Chase Sui-Wonders crash car into home in Beverly Hills: cops
Beverly Hills, CA42 minutes ago
Hateful trio beats man and woman on NYC street after yelling anti-Asian slurs
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh and family linked to three further mysterious deaths
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Father of Paul Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach: ‘Justice has been served’
Parris Island, SC2 days ago
Staff at NYC deli hit by hazmat-clad serial robber too scared to work
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
E-bike battery sparks another huge NYC blaze, guts grocery store and injures 7
New York City, NY5 hours ago
LA shooting that injured five happened near gun buyback event: ‘Tragically ironic’
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy