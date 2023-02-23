Open in App
Naples, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples 12-year-old with down syndrome hosts rock radio show

By Sean Martinelli,

11 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– From his Naples backyard studio every week, 12-year-old Jack Sharpe sits in front of a microphone. Once the recording begins, he becomes “Treble J”, an on-air radio personality who broadcasts around the world on NEWHD radio.

On any given Sunday morning, listeners can catch some of Treble J’s favorite artists. They include the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and U2.

“We’ll be driving in the car and a few notes come on,” Doug, Jack’s father, said. “He’ll tell us the title and the name.”

Jack was born with Down syndrome and a speech disorder called Apraxia. That has made it difficult for him to communicate. Things got even harder during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of COVID and not having the appointments for speech therapy and telehealth, we needed a different way of improving speech,” Cynthia, Jack’s mom, said.

While searching for a solution, Doug discovered NEWHD media. The organization employees individuals with additional needs and offers them on-air radio opportunities. Once the company heard of Jack’s story and his love of music, they decided to give him a shot.

“His speech has definitely come a long way,” Cynthia said.

Along with music, Treble J’s show, “SharpeLivin,” also features resources for other families who have children with additional needs.

“We get to have fun as a family listening to music, and we get to help Treble J’s speech,” Doug said. “[It’s] pure joy,” he added.

If you’d like to listen to Treble J’s show, you can do so through NEWHD radio. The Sharpe family has also created an organization called Additional Needs, which provides tools and information to help those with additional needs reach their full potential.

