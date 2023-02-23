Frequent crashes at Cape Coral intersection prompts Department of Transportation to take action

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Constant crashes at a Northwest Cape Coral intersection have Department of Transportation (DOT) crews making changes to improve safety.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 23, DOT crews will use barricades to close the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road at Tropicana Parkway.

This temporary adjustment will eliminate all left turns at the intersection.

There were 25 crashes at this intersection just last year.

Northwest Cape Coral Resident Brian Freeman said he avoids the intersection at all costs. He believes the intersection is poorly designed and said drivers do not abide by the stop signs.

“This intersection should be shut down,” said Freeman.

Maya Fleischmann lives near the intersection too.

“You only have to say Burnt Store and Tropicana and people say, ‘Oh, that’s a terrible intersection,'” said Fleischmann.

Lee County said in addition to immediately reducing the risk of collisions, this move also will create a safe work zone for the county’s contractor during phase two improvements of the Burnt Store Widening Project.

For phase two, the county is working with the designer and contractor to design and implement alterations to the intersection before the widening project is finished in spring. Once permanent work is completed at the intersection, north and southbound traffic will be able to make left turns.

DOT said last year they hoped signage would reduce the number of crashes, but that didn’t.

The steps planned now for Burnt Store Road and Tropicana Parkway mirror those the county previously took to boost safety at Burnt Store Road and Embers Parkway.