Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Frequent crashes at Cape Coral intersection prompts Department of Transportation to take action

By Claire Lavezzorio,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGiCT_0kwZD9d700

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Constant crashes at a Northwest Cape Coral intersection have Department of Transportation (DOT) crews making changes to improve safety.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 23, DOT crews will use barricades to close the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Burnt Store Road at Tropicana Parkway.

This temporary adjustment will eliminate all left turns at the intersection.

There were 25 crashes at this intersection just last year.

Northwest Cape Coral Resident Brian Freeman said he avoids the intersection at all costs. He believes the intersection is poorly designed and said drivers do not abide by the stop signs.

“This intersection should be shut down,” said Freeman.

Maya Fleischmann lives near the intersection too.

“You only have to say Burnt Store and Tropicana and people say, ‘Oh, that’s a terrible intersection,'” said Fleischmann.

Lee County said in addition to immediately reducing the risk of collisions, this move also will create a safe work zone for the county’s contractor during phase two improvements of the Burnt Store Widening Project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral approves Burnt Store Road widening project

For phase two, the county is working with the designer and contractor to design and implement alterations to the intersection before the widening project is finished in spring. Once permanent work is completed at the intersection, north and southbound traffic will be able to make left turns.

DOT said last year they hoped signage would reduce the number of crashes, but that didn’t.

The steps planned now for Burnt Store Road and Tropicana Parkway mirror those the county previously took to boost safety at Burnt Store Road and Embers Parkway.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cape Coral, FL newsLocal Cape Coral, FL
CCPD will get over $1 million in new equipment
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Cape Coral woman goes for eye poke during dog poop dispute
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New underground power lines coming to Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL12 hours ago
Homes destroyed following wildfire in Naples
Naples, FL14 hours ago
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Two motorcyclists injured after crash in Naples
Naples, FL9 hours ago
Traffic Alerts: March 1
Naples, FL4 days ago
Man hit by train in Fort Myers now in hospice care
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
CenturyLink has left Estero residents without phone or internet for over 3 months
Estero, FL2 days ago
5 months after Ian, swim advisory still in effect in Lee County
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Weather Blog: NBC2 Fire Alert active tonight and Saturday
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
K-9 drug bust in DeSoto County
Arcadia, FL4 hours ago
FEMA workers save woman’s life in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Boat dumped on side of road in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL4 days ago
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL2 days ago
Is Hurricane Ian to blame for this season’s red tide boom?
Naples, FL3 days ago
Memorial service held for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Unlicensed contractor leaves Port Charlotte home in state of disarray
Port Charlotte, FL4 days ago
New construction program aims to train hireable workers within six weeks
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Lee County residents being charged by FPL despite having minimal electricity since Hurricane Ian
Iona, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy