Lima, OH
The Lima News

Lima group seeks new ideas for active transportation

By Precious Grundy,

10 days ago
Bri Buzard speaks with youth about the Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force Wednesday evening. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Active transportation is not a thing of the past but of the future. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, active transportation is related to public health. Forms of active transportation include using a bicycle or walking from one destination to the other.

A local task force encouraged youth to utilize active transportation. The organization hosted the meeting for youth Wednesday evening at city council chambers.

“We were endorsed by the county commissioners back in 2013 to promote pedestrian safety within the county through the endorsement of planning, design and implementations,” said the city of Lima’s stormwater manager Jim Morrisey. “The task force is comprised of approximately 40 members representing many geographic areas and viewpoints. Members consist of public and private businesses, organizations and government agencies.”

Morrisey said in the past the organization has put into place bike path extensions. He also said the organization has been ‘approached’ about creating scooter rentals, re-purposing the Schoonover pool, expanding bike routes and recreational rentals such as kayaks.

Community members ages 12-17 years old joined the meeting to inquire about the Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force created by the commissioners. The force invited youth to participate in the future of their community. The organization allowed the youth to share their ideas in regard to active transportation.

Many participants shared their favorite ways of being active including skateboarding, rock climbing, walking and running.

In October 2022, Activate Allen County requested youth complete a survey regarding active transportation.

“It is so important to not only figure out how adults are using this active transportation but also how kids are,” Shaunna Basinger told the Lima News about the survey at the time. “Can they get to school if they need to in an active way? Do they feel safe on the roadways and sidewalks? Do their parents feel safe?”

The organization plans to meet again in May.

For more information reach Bri Buzard by email at [email protected] or by calling 419-228-4457.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

