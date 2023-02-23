Nampa School Board approves contracts for clerk, superintendent

More than a year following Krissy LaMont’s appointment as Nampa School District Board clerk, the board voted to approve a contract for her at its Tuesday meeting.

LaMont was appointed to work as a contractor by the new board after members were sworn in at a January 2022 meeting. But though several contracts were considered over the previous year, none were approved until now.

Under the new contract, LaMont will be paid a flat fee of $4,166 per month for all 12 months of the year, making her yearly salary $49,992.

LaMont has earned $18.75 per hour worked for the past year, following a February 2022 decision by the board . Her new pay rate is higher, though not as high as the $50 per hour rate, or $72,000 per year, she proposed in her first draft contract .

The contract was approved as written pending additional actions, including legal review, and an addendum about the level of detail that will be required in LaMont’s invoices to the district.

Board Chair Brook Taylor, Trustee Marco Valle and Trustee Jeff Kirkman voted in favor, while Trustee Mandy Simpson voted against. Trustee Tracey Pearson was not present at the meeting.

The board also approved a superintendent contract for Dr. Gregg Russell, who has been acting as the district’s interim superintendent since last year. Russell will be paid a base salary of $159,420 beginning July 1, up from $136,637 in his role as assistant superintendent. Last year, the board approved a $16,693.40 stipend to be paid between July 2022 and June 2023, in tandem with Russell’s appointment as interim superintendent.

“This past year has been a great learning experience as I have worked with our community and district to turn challenges into steppingstones of success,” Russell said in a news release from the district. “We’ve also celebrated some extraordinary accomplishments with many of our students, teachers and staff, and look forward to building a stronger foundation for future generations.”

Public comments against clerk contract

LaMont’s previously proposed contracts have drawn scrutiny from district patrons and teachers due to her hourly rate being higher than her predecessor’s, as well as what she makes in comparison to teachers in the district.

The average teacher in the district makes a base salary of around $40,000, Rusell said.

During the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting, a handful of patrons voiced concerns about the board approving the clerk’s contract.

Lora Seabaugh, a Nampa resident and former teacher in the district, said the board could fulfill the district’s mission of high achievement for every student by “establishing an agreement with an hourly rate and a job description that are transparent, fiscally responsible, and improve staff morale.”

Amy Zornik-Stoltey said, “I do not believe the board clerk position should be paid the same salary as a teacher with 10 years of experience and a master’s degree.”

Jaci Johnson said she hoped the clerk would be required to continue reporting the work she is billing for, and in more detail. She said she did not approve of the district being required to provide supplies for the clerk.

The contract includes a section titled “Expense’s Equipment/Property,” which says that the district is responsible for paying for expenses related to the services the clerk provides, including providing office space in the district office and supplies.

“Would you hire a building contractor and expect to provide the drills, the hammers and the saws?” Johnson said.

Susan Butkus, a middle school math teacher in her 21st year in the district, said that while she did not think that increasing LaMont’s pay from her current rate was necessary, she said she was trusting the board would make a decision based on the well-being of kids in the district, and she asked the board to trust staff and teachers.

“Trust me as I continue to use a standards-based grading system because it gives my students a clearer sense of where they are mathematically,” Butkus said. “Trust me as I lead discussions about the social and emotional needs of my students. Trust me as I listen to students struggling with who they are, and letting them know that I see them as a valued member of our community.”

Board supportive of LaMont’s work, contract

In contrast, board trustees spoke positively about the quality of LaMont’s work over the past year.

Taylor said that LaMont’s expertise is on par with district administrators. Administrators in the district average $88,000 to $101,000, and they receive benefits, she said. The previous clerk was an administrator who worked part-time as the board clerk and reportedly dreaded the job, Taylor said.

All trustees said they appreciated LaMont’s ability to cite sections of Idaho code to guide their decision-making process.

Kirkman disagreed with the idea that LaMont’s pay will be more than most teachers’ in the district and noted that her proposed contract does not include benefits, such as contributions to PERSI, the state’s retirement system.

LaMont replied, “I am giving a huge gift to the Nampa School District for the abuse I have been put under.”

When discussing whether to approve the contract as written or postpone the decision to a future meeting, LaMont said, “I have been put under personal attack since I started working for the Nampa School District and I would hate to keep putting this on the table, because … my safety is in concern at times: people driving past my home, people doing things … I would just hope that we could record at some point, even if we have to do it as an addendum or an attachment so that I can stop being a target.”

Simpson said she was not sure what the past year would have been like without LaMont’s knowledge to guide the board. However, she said she would be voting against the contract because of the will of her constituents.

“I will not be in support of this contract, but it is not because I don’t support the work and appreciate the work that Ms. LaMont has done,” Simpson said. “I’m listening to the constituents ... and what they are saying about the message it sends to employees.”