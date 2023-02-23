Police: Man shot outside N. Virginia shopping mall

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police called “an officer-involved shooting” early Wednesday evening outside a large shopping mall near the nation’s capital, police said.

The shooting occurred on Fashion Boulevard in McLean in northern Virginia, which is where the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall is located, police in Fairfax County said in a statement on Twitter. No officers were injured and no other information was immediately provided.

A broadcast from NBC4 in Washington showed a large police presence at the scene. The station reported that police were performing CPR on someone.

The mall is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Washington.