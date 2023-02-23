Open in App
Mclean, VA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Police: Man shot outside N. Virginia shopping mall

11 days ago

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following what police called “an officer-involved shooting” early Wednesday evening outside a large shopping mall near the nation’s capital, police said.

The shooting occurred on Fashion Boulevard in McLean in northern Virginia, which is where the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall is located, police in Fairfax County said in a statement on Twitter. No officers were injured and no other information was immediately provided.

A broadcast from NBC4 in Washington showed a large police presence at the scene. The station reported that police were performing CPR on someone.

The mall is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Washington.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Frederick, MD1 day ago
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Keene, NH1 day ago
Clark’s 22 helps No. 7 Iowa top No. 5 Maryland in B10 semis
College Park, MD1 day ago
Lafayette beats American U in double OT in Patriot semifinal
Easton, PA2 hours ago
Penn State beats No. 21 Maryland with Wynter layup at buzzer
State College, PA6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy