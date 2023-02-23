Input needed for spending to revitalize North Heights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The North Heights Advisory Association is asking for community input on how to spend funds to redevelop and revitalize the neighborhood.

The workshop is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the Black Historical Cultural Center at 901 N. Hayden St.

NHAA and Parkhill, a local architecture and engineering firm, will host a community planning workshop and charrette on Thursday night.

“I hope to see a full room and in that full room, I hope to have every idea that they want in the neighborhood,” said Joseph Peterson, development chair for the NHAA. “There are dollars available to start redevelopment in the neighborhood and we just want community input on where they want to see those funds spent.”

He continued, “In 2016, the bond that was passed allocated some funds to the neighborhood and since then, we’ve also received some COVID funds through the ARPA allocations that the city and the county allocated to us.”

The City of Amarillo’s Planning Director, Emily Koller, said $654,000 was allocated to each neighborhood plan from those bond funds. She said so far, the North Heights neighborhood has used only a portion.

“I’d say there’s still $500,000 that’s available to be allocated to what the neighborhood wants,” Koller said. “The ARPA funding the city set aside for the plan areas is $100,000 and there are guidelines for both of like these sources of funds, the types of projects that qualify. But generally, anything that’s consistent with the goals of their neighborhood plan, those projects would be eligible for the funding.”

Koller also said the bond funding is now unrestricted, meaning it can be used for any public improvement in the neighborhood.

Peterson said they just need to know how the community wants them to use the money.

“It could be more housing. It could help with home repair. It could be cleaning up dilapidated structures, vacant lots, whatever it is they have, that’s what we want to hear because that’s what we’re going to do,” Peterson said. “As a board, the North Heights Advisory Association, we are just a reflection of the North Heights community.”

After Thursday’s meeting, Peterson said the next step is gathering the information with Parkhill, who gave the NHAA a pro-bono grant to do the planning.

“So they’re going to tabulate all the information and present to us what the findings were,” he added. “Once we have the findings, we’re going to start putting dollars to ideas.”