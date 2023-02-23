Open in App
West Hartford, CT
Authorities identify West Hartford climber killed in Washington avalanche

By Braley Dodson,

11 days ago

CHELAN COUNTY, W.A. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man killed in an avalanche in Washington lived in West Hartford, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

Seong Cho was killed, along with 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, from Bayside, New York, and 66-year-old Yun Park, from Palisades Park, New Jersey. Their bodies have not yet been recovered due to hazardous weather conditions on Colchuck Peak.

The three were part of a group of six people who were climbing the mountain on Monday when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, according to authorities. Four climbers were then swept into a 500-foot coulier.

The fourth climber, a 56-year-old man from New York, was injured, but was able to hike back to base camp to get help.

