Dustin Johnson Splits With Adidas, Now Seeks Clothing Deal for His LIV Golf Team

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Dustin Johnson wore a plain white golf shirt Wednesday, no logos, no nothing. Part of it had to do with his LIV Golf team gear not arriving in Mexico. Another part: he and Adidas have parted ways.

Johnson confirmed during a media briefing at the Mayakoba Resort that he and his longtime endorser had split—amicably—after 15 years. The good news is it will allow him to help his 4Aces LIV team sell the sponsorship space as part of the franchise model. ESPN first reported the separation.

"We had a great relationship," Johnson said. "It's still really good and we mutually agreed to part ways. It just wasn’t working out. I’m with LIV and this is the way things kinda go. It was just better for both of us to part ways.

"For me being the captain of the team of the team and obviously being able to go out and find a clothing sponsor, which we will probably have, everything we do, especially from now on, is going to be about the team and what’s best for it."

With the start of the league season and its 14-tournament schedule , no longer is LIV Golf paying all of the bills.

Last year, LIV provided players four airline tickets, one for the caddie, plus accommodations and meals at every event.

Now, as part of the LIV franchise model, each team is on its own—save for an undisclosed allowance from LIV to start the year that is expected to decrease in coming years. The team is also assured of $1 million at the season-ending team championship, as the four lowest teams are guaranteed that amount.

Each week, there is $5 million at stake, with the top three teams earning a payout that now will go into team coffers. Last year, Johnson’s 4Aces team won five team events—earning $3 million at the team regular events and $16 million for the team championship. That $28 million was split among the players.

In theory, it now goes into the team account, to use for travel as well as giving the team value.

Another way of raising revenue is through various sponsorships, such as the one Johnson described—selling an apparel deal.

All of this means that the players, in theory, are giving the team prize money back to the team. Pat Perez, who is part of the 4Aces along with Patrick Reed and new member Peter Uihlein , would have earned $7 million for himself last year just from team prize money alone.

"Not gonna change anything," Perez said. "I've been traveling out here for 25 years and I don’t do much different."

Said Johnson: "I think we’re going to be fine."