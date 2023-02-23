Open in App
Morgantown, WV
Ash Wednesday observed locally, nationally

By Riley Holsinger,

11 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have seen people with ash crosses on their foreheads this Wednesday. That’s because some people across the country are partaking in the start of the lent season, Ash Wednesday.

For those unfamiliar or who need a refresher, the Lent season is when people observe and commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Lent—namely Ash Wednesday—is observed in many different denominations, like Catholicism.

    Local resident receives ashes (WBOY – Image)
    12 News Reporter and Anchor Riley Holsinger receives ashes (WBOY – Image)
    Ash Wednesday (WBOY – Image)

While most people receive their ashes in a church, two Morgantown area churches teamed up to do a drive-through imposition to provide people with a unique and different way to receive their ashes. Fairview UMC and Community UMC made an easy and accessible way for people to get ashes at the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department before heading off to work.

“The imposition of the ashes and the services that are offered remind us of our humanity and our mortality,” Fairview UMC Pastor Amber Baker said. “It sends us into a season of reflection for 40 days of our seeking forgiveness and reflecting on the glory of God.”

Not including Sundays, the season of lent lasts for 40 days. Lent always starts 46 days before Easter Sunday. Easter falls on April 9 this year.

If you’re wondering why ashes are used during Ash Wednesday, it all relates back to Christian scripture according to Community UMC Pastor Lawrence Rebelo.

“Christian scripture says from dust we came and to dust we shall return, and that’s just physical and visible representation of that,” Rebelo said.

