Open in App
Huntington, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia, Mayor Steve Williams hears ideas, concerns about the city from Marshall University students

By Anna King,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8ef3_0kwYzuWO00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since the pandemic, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams held an event on Marshall University’s campus where students, faculty and staff got the opportunity to present ideas and concerns to him.

This was all a part of the “Mochas with the Mayor.” It used to be called “Coffee with the Mayor.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Students presented ideas on Huntington’s walkability, safety in-and-around campus and ideas on how the university can collaborate more with organizations within the community.

“One thing I’ve been talking about a lot is Marshall as a catalyst in the community,” Michael Borsuk, a Marshall University freshman said. “Making partnerships with community organizations that might not otherwise exist.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs Marshall memorial day bill

Mayor Williams says he had three main objectives today which were letting students know their ideas were valued, showing them why staying in Huntington after graduation is a great idea, and if they decide to leave, helping them develop a love for Huntington now that might bring them back.

Williams says he looks forward to more events like these and incorporating some of the ideas he heard on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Brush fire with possible exposure to barn in Cabell County, West Virginia
Ona, WV9 hours ago
Police investigating possible body floating in Kanawha River in Dunbar, West Virginia
Dunbar, WV10 hours ago
Stoplights back on after power outages in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio school holds ‘Mad Scientist Night’
South Point, OH2 days ago
Firefighter, 2 residents in hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, fire
Charleston, WV2 days ago
No injuries after Sunday morning residential fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Chesapeake, WV11 hours ago
Students in Huntington, West Virginia, make quilt to celebrate Black History Month
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Senator Joe Manchin visits Milton, West Virginia, to discuss floodwall project
Milton, WV2 days ago
Brewery district announced in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Students in Huntington, West Virginia, celebrate ‘Why We Love to Read’
Huntington, WV2 days ago
West Virginia Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Bill to create alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities on 1st reading in West Virginia State Senate
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Man taken to hospital after being pushed out of wheelchair at a West Virginia Kroger
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Mingo County, West Virginia residents react to 5-building fire
Williamson, WV3 days ago
Bill aiming to fight abuse in special education classrooms in West Virginia Senate Finance Committee
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Water main break closes schools in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV3 days ago
MacCorkle Ave in Marmet, West Virginia, reopens after crash
Marmet, WV2 days ago
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV1 day ago
Crews on scene of working structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Clendenin, WV3 days ago
Mountain Health Network offering low-cost wellness screenings in March
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Crews extinguish fire at vacant home set for demolition in Nitro, West Virginia
Nitro, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy