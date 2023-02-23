Huntington, West Virginia, Mayor Steve Williams hears ideas, concerns about the city from Marshall University students

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since the pandemic, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams held an event on Marshall University’s campus where students, faculty and staff got the opportunity to present ideas and concerns to him.

This was all a part of the “Mochas with the Mayor.” It used to be called “Coffee with the Mayor.”

Students presented ideas on Huntington’s walkability, safety in-and-around campus and ideas on how the university can collaborate more with organizations within the community.

“One thing I’ve been talking about a lot is Marshall as a catalyst in the community,” Michael Borsuk, a Marshall University freshman said. “Making partnerships with community organizations that might not otherwise exist.”

Mayor Williams says he had three main objectives today which were letting students know their ideas were valued, showing them why staying in Huntington after graduation is a great idea, and if they decide to leave, helping them develop a love for Huntington now that might bring them back.

Williams says he looks forward to more events like these and incorporating some of the ideas he heard on Wednesday.

