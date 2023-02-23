Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota House lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill

By Joel Porter,

11 days ago

( KXNET ) — On Wednesday, state lawmakers approved a bill they say will provide accommodations for transgender students at schools.

House Bill 1522 says that transgender students must use a bathroom of their biological sex.

If the student is uncomfortable using one of the bathrooms, this bill says the school board or school leaders should work with the student’s parents to find a separate bathroom for the boy or girl to use.

“While it’s often framed that bathrooms are meant to protect certain individuals,” said Representative Josh Boschee, “bathrooms and restrooms are the most dangerous place for a transgender student.”

“I am not offended in the least as a woman by having this kind of legislation. It’s common sense, it makes sense,” added Representative SuAnn Olson.

The bill also states any school may not require or prevent a person from using a student’s preferred gender pronouns.

