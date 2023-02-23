Kern High School District hosts 5th annual Journalism Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District will hold its fifth annual Kern County Journalism Day where students will get the chance to learn the journalism business from the perspectives of industry professionals.

According to a news release, broadcast journalism students from 10 schools across the county will experience guest speeches from local media outlets and also get the chance to win awards for pieces of journalistic work they submit.

Kern County Journalism Day will take place on Feb. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Bakersfield College located in Forum 102 Building at 1801 Panorama Drive.

