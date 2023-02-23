Legal troubles continue for man in child gun case

A man charged with a misdemeanor offense stemming from a 6-year-old boy found to have an unloaded 9mm handgun at Fairview Elementary School more than a week ago also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Marvin Davis on the additional charge because the police department’s forensic unit, while conducting a probe about the handgun having been on school property, was able to complete testing that verified the firearm was operable, police Sgt. Jarrod Edmonds said in a news release on Wednesday.

The additional charge is pending against Davis because of his prior criminal history, Edmonds said.

A check of records by the Telegram on Thursday via the public judicial system computer terminals station at the Rocky Mount Judicial Center showed bond for Davis was set at $7,500, unsecured, on the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In North Carolina, an unsecured bond means an accused person does not have to pay the amount of the bond to be released from jail. If the accused fails to appear in court for a hearing, then the court can order the accused to pay the amount of that bond.

Edmonds in the news release on Wednesday said in the meantime, “Our federal task force officers are also assisting in this investigation and will work with their federal partners to determine if any federal charges will be brought forward in reference to this investigation.”

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley on May 11, 2022, announced a multi-agency initiative to combat violent crime in the Rocky Mount area in the aftermath of an increase in brutal incidents in the city, including four fatal shootings in less than a one-week period and a 9-year-old boy being wounded by gunfire.

The initiative includes a task force comprised of law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

Fairview Elementary is in the Pineview area on the east side of the city.

A police school resource officer at 10:47 a.m. on Feb. 14 was notified by school administrators that a juvenile was in possession of a firearm.

The school resource officer, after investigating, found that the boy had the handgun in his backpack. The backpack was secured by staff on campus and the child was removed from the classroom, Edmonds has said.

No threats were made with the firearm and the child never displayed the firearm, Edmonds has said.

The next day, Davis was charged with the misdemeanor offense and was released on a $4,000 unsecured bond, Edmonds has said.

Davis is due on March 1 in Edgecombe County District Court on that charge, Edmonds has said.

Davis is accused of violating a part of the state law requiring people to properly store firearms to keep minors from having access to them, Edmonds has said.

This part of the law applies to any person who resides in the same premises as a minor, owns or has a firearm and stores or leaves the firearm in a dischargeable condition and in a way that he or she knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor would be able to gain access to it.

This part of the law makes clear the minor’s parents or a person having charge of the minor can be found guilty if the minor, without their lawful permission, gains access to the firearm and the minor:

Possesses it on an educational campus.Shows it in a public place in a careless, angry or threatening manner.Causes personal injury or a non-self-defense death with it.Uses it while committing a crime.

This part of the law specifies a minor to be a person who is under the age of 18 and who is not legally declared an adult.

Police Capt. Ryan Hepler told the Telegram on Wednesday the person responsible for the weapon in this case was living in the same household as but is not a family member of the child.

Statewide judicial system records said Davis had listed an address in the 6400 block of N.C. 97 West between Rocky Mount and Leggett.

State Public Safety records said Davis, 59, was convicted in 1997 in Edgecombe County for possession with intent to sell illegal drugs, in 1991 in Nash County for possession of illegal drugs and in 1990 in Edgecombe County for possession of illegal drugs.