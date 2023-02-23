Bradley Beal Compares His Loyalty To Wizards To Stephen Curry And Damian Lillard's

Bradley Beal says he's on the same page as Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard when it comes to loyalty.

Bradley Beal has been an interesting topic of interest around the NBA world, as many fans believe he should leave the Washington Wizards and try his luck on a different team. The player has been linked with a move away from D.C., but nothing has happened so far.

He's still linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers , but Beal has maintained he's loyal to the Wizards, and he expects to win with them eventually. Talking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape , Beal opened up on his chance to win it all with the Wizards.

The shooting guard went on to compare himself to Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, two superstars who have remained loyal to their franchises. Although they've lived different situations, Beal sees himself in that mirror.

Have you ever talked to players like Damian Lillard or Stephen Curry who, like you, have only played for one franchise, or former stars who only played for one franchise about potentially being in one place your entire career? [Me, Steph, and Dame] all think the same [about loyalty]. It’s just our commitment to want to win where we’re at, and there’s nothing wrong with that at all. We’re just trusting the organizations that drafted us.

This is curious, knowing that Steph has won four NBA championships while Lillard played in the 2019 Western Conference Finals but never in the Finals. Still, both players have reached higher stages than Beal, who is apparently running out of patience.

Washington Wizards Confident They Can Compete With Their Current Big 3

The Wizards are reportedly convinced that they can do a lot with their current Big 3 of Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis. This team competes in a stacked Eastern Conference, and even though many superstars went to the West, these three won't be enough to go against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beal is confident they can make some noise, but winning is a long stretch for this team. Still, perhaps they can make some interesting moves over the summer and start next season with a solid team that can allow them to go against the top squads in the East.

