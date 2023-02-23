Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Bradley Beal Compares His Loyalty To Wizards To Stephen Curry And Damian Lillard's

By Orlando Silva,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnUcl_0kwYyNry00

Bradley Beal says he's on the same page as Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard when it comes to loyalty.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Bradley Beal has been an interesting topic of interest around the NBA world, as many fans believe he should leave the Washington Wizards and try his luck on a different team. The player has been linked with a move away from D.C., but nothing has happened so far.

He's still linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers , but Beal has maintained he's loyal to the Wizards, and he expects to win with them eventually. Talking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape , Beal opened up on his chance to win it all with the Wizards.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The shooting guard went on to compare himself to Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, two superstars who have remained loyal to their franchises. Although they've lived different situations, Beal sees himself in that mirror.

Have you ever talked to players like Damian Lillard or Stephen Curry who, like you, have only played for one franchise, or former stars who only played for one franchise about potentially being in one place your entire career?

[Me, Steph, and Dame] all think the same [about loyalty]. It’s just our commitment to want to win where we’re at, and there’s nothing wrong with that at all. We’re just trusting the organizations that drafted us.

This is curious, knowing that Steph has won four NBA championships while Lillard played in the 2019 Western Conference Finals but never in the Finals. Still, both players have reached higher stages than Beal, who is apparently running out of patience.

Washington Wizards Confident They Can Compete With Their Current Big 3

The Wizards are reportedly convinced that they can do a lot with their current Big 3 of Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis. This team competes in a stacked Eastern Conference, and even though many superstars went to the West, these three won't be enough to go against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beal is confident they can make some noise, but winning is a long stretch for this team. Still, perhaps they can make some interesting moves over the summer and start next season with a solid team that can allow them to go against the top squads in the East.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Russell Westbrook's Blunt Reaction To Golden State Warriors Constantly Leaving Him Open
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Devin Booker's Legendary Response To Viral Encounter With Luka Doncic
Phoenix, AZ5 hours ago
Matt Barnes Thinks The Lakers Will Honor LeBron James With A Statue But Wants Kobe Bryant To Get One First
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Andre Iguodala Says LeBron James Would've Beaten The Warriors Every Time If They Didn't Sign Kevin Durant
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Paul Pierce Defends Ja Morant Amid Gun Controversy
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Patrick Ewing Explained Why The NBA Didn’t Let Him Wear A T-Shirt Underneath His Jersey
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Ja Morant Wildly Showed A Gun On Instagram Live
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant's Old Tweet Explaining His Behavior Resurfaced After Latest Gun Controversy
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard Refuses To Blame Russell Westbrook For Recent Clippers Losses
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Luka Doncic Savagely Calls Out Devin Booker After Heated Altercation
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Jalen Rose Believes The Warriors Will Beat The Suns And The Nuggets In The Playoffs
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
LeBron James Can't Contain His Excitement After Lakers Keep Their Season Alive With Win Over Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Scottie Pippen Said The Greatest Trash Talk Line In NBA History Was When He Told Karl Malone: "The Mailman Don't Deliver On Sunday"
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
DeMarcus Cousins Blasts The Grizzlies After Ja Morant's Latest Incident
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kevin Garnett Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are No Longer Seeing Eye To Eye
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Insider Says He's 'Concerned' About D'Angelo Russell's Latest Injury
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Showing A Gun On Instagram Live: "Bro Wants To Make It Out The League So Bad"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest On The Mavericks After Loss To Suns
Dallas, TX56 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy