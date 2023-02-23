Magic Johnson Says Victor Wembanyama Can Make A LeBron James Type Impact When He Enters The League

Magic Johnson has huge praise for Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama is widely considered to be one of the franchise-changing, generational talents that can completely alter the direction of a franchise. He has an insane combination of skill, athleticism, and length, and there is no question that Wembanyama's ceiling is being the leading superstar on a championship-level team.

When speaking to Bryan Kalbroski of For The Win recently, Magic Johnson suggested that Victor Wembanyama will "change his franchise forever," adding that the big man will have an "impact like LeBron" when he enters the league.

He can affect the game in so many different ways and whoever gets him: This guy is going to change his franchise forever... He will probably make an impact like LeBron did when he first came into the league. This young man is special. I can tell how great he was when I met his parents in France. Now I see why he is such a special young man on the court and off... He’s a league changer and a franchise changer. I don’t know if we’ve seen someone with this type of talent in a long time be that young.

Those are definitely huge expectations for Victor Wembanyama , but that simply comes due to him being extremely talented. It will be interesting to see if he can end up as good as the hype, but his talent and ability suggest that will be the case.

An NBA Scout Believes Victor Wembanyama Can Become The GOAT

Victor Wembanyama could become the most unique superstar in NBA history in the future, and many people clearly believe in him and his potential. In fact, an NBA agent suggested that Wembanyama could be the GOAT by the end of his career.

“If he’s not hurt, he’ll be the greatest player ever,” said the agent, who has multiple clients playing overseas and in the NBA. “He’s the best player in the league and the level of players he’s playing against are the best players in the Pac-12, the best college players, borderline NBA guys — and he’s dominating,” the agent added. “Dominating."

There are not many people that end up getting this sort of evaluation from agents, and becoming the GOAT means that Victor Wembanyama would have to surpass players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

With that being said, nothing is impossible, and perhaps Victor Wembanyama will end up as an all-time great. Only time will tell what happens, but it is clear that Wembanyama will have pressure from day 1 in the league.

