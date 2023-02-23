Thursday, Feb. 23: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 23. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM

George St. from Harvey Pl. to Geneva Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM

Pineview Terr. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Reeve Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Leland Ave. / St. Marks Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM

Terrill Rd. / Alden Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM

New St. from West Front St. to West 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

171 East Front St. 8 AM — 3 PM

730 Central St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.



