Open in App
Plainfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Thursday, Feb. 23: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper,

11 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 23. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Harvey Pl. to Geneva Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
Pineview Terr. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Reeve Terr. from East Front St. to East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. / St. Marks Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
Terrill Rd. / Alden Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
New St. from West Front St. to West 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM
171 East Front St. 8 AM — 3 PM
730 Central St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FTqQ_0kwYyEvR00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?
Doylestown, PA9 hours ago
County Gives OK to Planning, Design for New Roundabout in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Township, NJ14 hours ago
Bloomfield Firefighters Extinguish Saturday Night Johnson Avenue Fire
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Spring Valley Road Cultural Center Proposing Expansion
Paramus, NJ48 minutes ago
Pedestrian Plaza Return Continues Making Progress in Ridgewood
Ridgewood, NJ1 day ago
Florham Park Mayor and East Hanover Police Attend Law Enforcement Night
Florham Park, NJ12 hours ago
Local Restaurants Support Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Day of Giving
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
What to expect for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Lake Como, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Fire Department Places Third in 2nd Annual Morris County Firehouse Chili Competition
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Save the Date for Community Team NJ's Live to Give Tricky Tray
Helmetta, NJ10 hours ago
Town of Newton Prepares to Get Irish with Soda Bread, Shirts and a Parade
Newton, NJ1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day Flea Market at Rahway's St. Thomas Church, Mar. 11
Rahway, NJ12 hours ago
Maplewood Police: Field Altercation Prompts Columbia High School Lockdown, Man in Custody
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Laid to Rest Saturday (VIDEO)
Sayreville, NJ23 hours ago
Randolph 2023 Community-Wide Garage Sale To Be Held April 22-23
Randolph, NJ2 days ago
Reserve Now for the 12th Annual Colts Neck Business Association Luncheon
Colts Neck, NJ23 hours ago
Two Men Gunned Down Outside Bodega in Newark's Central Ward
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
Osborn Cannonball House in Scotch Plains Opens for Tours on Sunday, March 5
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Bloomfield Environmental Commission Seeks Bloomfield Nature Photos for Environmental Resource Inventory
Bloomfield Township, MI5 hours ago
Sheriff Richard Berdnik Updates Wayne on The Temporary Use of the Wayne Sheriff's Office
Wayne, NJ9 hours ago
Hackensack's Print House Draws Nationwide and Local Retail Tenants
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ2 days ago
Totowa Fire Destroys Home, Family Pets Lost
Totowa, NJ1 day ago
St. Bartholomew Church in Scotch Plains Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration with "First Friday" Mass
Scotch Plains, NJ2 days ago
Conservatory for Ridgewood Public Lands Hosting Daffodil Festival and Earth Day Fair on April 23
Ridgewood, NJ13 hours ago
From the Investiture Mass to the After Party, Nutley Celebrated St. Patrick's Day
Nutley, NJ14 hours ago
Hackettstown Police Looking for Information Following Crash into Sign
Hackettstown, NJ1 day ago
Scotch Plains Businesses Featured on News 12 NJ's 'Main Street' Segment
Scotch Plains, NJ2 days ago
Randolph Township Receives Grant Award—Recycling Tonnage Grant
Randolph, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy