Blackfoot, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Sandbags are key to fight against flooding

By Evan Thomason,

11 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday and Tuesday of this week, minor flooding occurred in many valley communities. Warmer temperatures and even rain showers forced some of the valley snowpack to melt. Many counties are now suggesting sandbags to help combat the flooding once it gets worse in the springtime.

In Bingham County, officials have set up a sandbag station. First, everyone must go to the emergency management department within the Bingham County Courthouse to pay and grab their sandbags. Then, they will need to go out to the transfer station which is at 245 N 690 West just off of US 26 to the west of Blackfoot. The sand is located to the left side right in front of the transfer station.

In Bonneville County, they aren't giving out any sand to anyone just yet. The main importance of emergency officials was for people to use the sandbags correctly once they get them from home improvement stores. They said it was important to stack the bags up to three feet tall in front of the doorway. The bags should also be only 2/3 full and not all the way full. This is so the bags can absorb and maneuver the water around the bags.

The good news is we shouldn't have a warming trend in temperatures any time soon. Below average temperatures are predicted will into March. Yet, many county officials do want us to be prepared once the time comes.

