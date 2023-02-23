Open in App
Gulfport, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

Body camera video released in fatal Gulfport police shooting of Jaheim McMillan

By Margaret Baker,

11 days ago

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released Gulfport police body cam and dash camera footage from the fatal October shooting of Jaheim McMillan .

The footage shows the 15-year-old teen had a gun in his right hand when he jumped out of a silver Kia Soul and ran in two different directions in front of a Family Dollar store before Gulfport Police Officer Kenneth Nassar shouted out, “stop, stop, Gulfport police, drop it.’”

McMillan was running with the gun near his side when he appeared to turn in the direction of Nassar, and the officer opened fire, fatally wounding McMillan over the course of the estimated 9-second encounter.

Nassaur started shooting just seconds after he got out of his patrol car, the camera footage shows.

McMillan fell to the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head after Nassar fired eight shots in his direction. The video shows McMillan lying on the sidewalk in front of the Family Dollar for at least seven or eight minutes without any aid.

At least 20 minutes passed from the time of the shooting and paramedics taking McMillan from the scene to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for treatment. He was taken from there to an Alabama hospital.

McMillan died two days later after he was taken off of life support at the Mobile hospital.

In the reports and camera footage released Wednesday afternoon, a second teen, 16, is seen jumping out of the front passenger seat just after McMillan.

The second teen runs in the same direction as McMillan before McMillan turns to run in a different direction and the gunfire starts.

Three other teens with McMillan are soon out of the car and on the ground with their arms stretched out above their heads.

Gulfport police arrested the four other minors while McMillan was on the ground bleeding, the video shows.

Also responding to the scene along with Nassar was Gulfport police officer Benjamin Ford, who helped take the four other teens into custody along with at least one other officer.

Grand jury clears Gulfport police

A Harrison County, Mississippi grand jury cleared Nassar and GPD of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of McMillan.

MBI Special Supervisory Agent Robert Moore, along with MBI Special Agents Jason Gazzo and Alex Lizana, responded to the crime scene to conduct an independent investigation into the fatal police shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after Gulfport police responded to a 911 call in the area of Pass Road and 8th Avenue in reference to minors with masks waving guns at other motorists.

The minors were identified as those in the Kia.

Nassar and Ford located the car on Pass Road and followed it into the Family Dollar parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGNPm_0kwYwkKf00
Body camera footage shows the moments before 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by Gulfport police outside of a Family Dollar store in Oct. 2022. Mississippi Department of Public Safety

New details released in Jaheim McMillan shooting

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said the minors, one of whom was McMillan, were in the small SUV and brandishing weapons and chasing another vehicle.

In subsequent interviews with the teens involved, one of them 16, told authorities he was the one who jumped out of the car and ran shortly after McMillan.

That teen said he also was armed and was surprised when the officer chasing him as he ran toward a wooded area shot at him with a Taser instead of a handgun.

The same teen said he heard the gunshots but didn’t see what McMillan was doing before he was shot.

The teen said he knew McMillan to “do dumb stuff” and said, “so, I’m like he probably pulled out his gun and stuff on police and got shot,” according to the reports.

That teen told police he was carrying a “Glock 43,” also known as a 9 mm pistol, that he had gotten in the early-morning hours of Oct. 6 when he, McMillan and others allegedly stole it and two other guns from an SUV in the parking lot of a Gulfport hotel.

The teen said the guns were loaded at the time of the encounter with Gulfport police, according to the reports.

In another statement, at least one of the other teens said he knew McMillan had a gun in his hand but said he didn’t see his friend “raise or point the gun toward anyone.”

In addition, police say, all four teens admitted riding around with masks on and waving guns at motorists before arriving at the store.

Since the shooting, Jaheim’s mother, Katrina Mateen, and other supporters have held repeated protests to demand the police camera footage of the shooting and for the prosecution of the police officer responsible for the teen’s killing.

Others, such as members of various Black Lives Matter groups and other organizations like Mississippi Rising Coalition, have offered support to the family, along with relatives of Black people killed by police around the U.S.

Early on, Chief Cooper said the Gulfport police officer shot McMillan after he refused orders to drop his gun despite commands to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aDZY_0kwYwkKf00
Angela McMillan holds a sign in support of her nephew, Jaheim McMillan, a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police last week, during a protest outside the Gulfport Police Station in Gulfport on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

A teenager shot by Gulfport police died from his wounds. His family wants justice

New details emerge in teen’s killing by Gulfport police. Family demands ‘Justice for Jaheim.’

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Half Shell group buys Sal & Mookie’s building in downtown Biloxi. What’s the plan?
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One person dead after Saturday shooting in Pascagoula
Pascagoula, MS1 day ago
Two people shot in Slidell neighborhood
Slidell, LA1 day ago
Child injured following homemade pipe bomb explosion
Slidell, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Slidell double homicide arrested
Slidell, LA1 day ago
Biloxi man identified as victim in fatal D’Iberville wreck
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Three armed suspects sought after late night home invasion in Jackson County
Gautier, MS4 days ago
A Texas couple buying a house wired $194,000 to a MS Coast bank account. It was a scam.
Pascagoula, MS2 days ago
One person shot by Harrison County deputies during suspected burglary, says MBI
Gulfport, MS5 days ago
Two arrested, one injured in Harrison County officer-involved shooting
Gulfport, MS5 days ago
Singing River Hospital in Gulfport is suspending their labor and delivery department
Gulfport, MS3 days ago
Convicted felon with violent history sentenced for shooting crossbow at Biloxi boaters
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
Man arrested for making a false bomb threat at Mississippi business
Picayune, MS4 days ago
St. Tammany deputies investigating fatal crash near Pearl River
Pearl River, LA4 days ago
Paradise Pier amusement park is now open at Margaritaville Biloxi
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Sal & Mookie’s suddenly closes in downtown Biloxi. What’s next for the building?
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Raccoons are dying from a serious disease on the MS Coast. A cop fights to save them.
Bay Saint Louis, MS5 days ago
What’s coming inside that modern building across from Hotel Beatnik in Ocean Springs?
Ocean Springs, MS3 days ago
A Coast man and his dog were going to NOLA when tragedy struck. ‘Angels watching over him.’
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
What’s going to replace Sal & Mookies? New restaurant borrows from Half Shell, Rack House
Biloxi, MS2 days ago
Check your lottery tickets: Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Biloxi
Biloxi, MS4 days ago
WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers
Gulfport, MS11 days ago
These are the top and bottom ranking nursing homes on the MS Coast, according to Medicare
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
A popular Black-owned restaurant started as a Coast food truck. Now it’s expanding again.
Ocean Springs, MS4 days ago
Beloved book store is 2nd business to close in 2 weeks as rent soars in Bay St. Louis
Bay Saint Louis, MS6 days ago
New ramen restaurant opening in downtown Long Beach will be ‘fun, loud and exciting’
Long Beach, MS3 days ago
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for February 27
Biloxi, MS6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy