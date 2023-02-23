3 thoughts: No. 22 San Diego State 77, Colorado State 58 ... owning February, whiteboard magic and free throws

Three thoughts on No. 22 San Diego State’s 77-58 win against Colorado State on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena:

1. February

The Aztecs are 5-0 in February.

Surprised?

You shouldn’t be. It is becoming an annual event, gradually improving as the season progresses and finally blossoming — petals opening in a colorful array — in the calendar year’s second month. In Brian Dutcher’s six seasons as head coach, the Aztecs are 36-7 in February; in the last four, they're 24-3.

The three losses: 58-57 at Colorado State last year on an iffy non-call at the buzzer; 58-57 at Boise State last year on an iffy foul in the final seconds; and 66-63 against UNLV in 2020 that ended a 26-0 start.

“We preach the message,” Dutcher said of the improvement mantra. “If the team believes in you and believes in the message, you’ve got a chance to be successful. That’s a trademark of our program. They buy in. They believe that. They believe we can get better. So they do.

“We just tell them, ‘This is when we’re at our best.’ So they believe we’re at our best in February.”

The next best Mountain West records in February over the past four seasons aren’t close: 17-7 by Colorado State, 18-10 by Boise State, 18-11 by Utah State. Nevada is 16-11. UNLV is 17-14. Fresno State is 14-15.

It didn’t take Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell long to learn about the tradition.

“We’re rolling at this time,” he said. “San Diego State always gets better around this time. They look their best right now and going into March. We know that, and it’s the approach we have every day in practice.”

So why aren’t the Aztecs as dominant in March, going 17-8 overall under Dutcher and 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament?

The most plausible explanation is that February basketball is different from March basketball. The former lands in the dog days of conference play, with games twice a week, with constant travel, with weary legs and minds, with familiarity among teams playing for a second time. March shifts to a one-and-done format. Rest is more plentiful. Officials, opponents and venues are less familiar.

Their February dominance will get tested over the next week, with road games at New Mexico on Saturday in a sold-out Pit and at second-place Boise State three days later on Senior Night.

“I keep asking them, ‘Do you believe we can go to a higher level?’” Dutcher said. “And they all say we can.”

2. Whiteboard wizardry

During a media timeout with 11:49 left in the first half, Dutcher grabbed the whiteboard and started tinkering with one of SDSU's baseline out of bounds (BLOB) plays.

By his own admission, he doesn’t like to do that.

“Over the years, I’ve learned that anything you draw up in a timeout usually looks good on the whiteboard but it doesn’t work,” Dutcher said. “This team is really veteran, so I can draw something up out of a timeout and move people around on the floor, and they’re able to understand what I’m trying to get done. … That’s a credit to the kids paying attention during timeouts and being able to adjust.”

The tweak: He noticed that Colorado State likes to switch most screens on inbounds plays, so he called one where Aguek Arop starts on the near block, pops out, takes the inbounds pass from Darrion Trammell, then hands off to him as he wraps around the corner while their teammates clear out the weak side.

Except Arop faked the handoff as the Rams went to switch and spun baseline. Easy dunk. (The same action worked earlier this season against UNLV for a dunk.)

The Aztecs have been elite defending inbounds plays, allowing only a handful of baskets all season . Their ability to score off them sometimes is overshadowed, but it’s been a regular point of emphasis in practice.

“We have really good out of bounds plays,” Trammell said, “and when we run them full speed and how we’re supposed to execute them, it’s really hard to stop them.”

And even harder, apparently, when they tweak them during timeouts.

“It’s the coaches,” LeDee said. “They’re watching film and doing different variations of them and keeping other teams guessing.”

3. The fine line

It was one of Steve Fisher’s tenets of winning basketball: Make more free throws than your opponent attempts.

It makes sense, another way of saying that you’re making free throws at a reasonable clip and not allowing the other team access to the bank vault full of free money. It also means you’re not fouling on defense while getting your opponent in foul trouble.

It is incredibly hard to do across an entire season, though, and the Aztecs have managed to achieve it only once in the 24-year Fisher/Dutcher era — in 2005-06, when they made 558 free throws and opponents attempted 537. They got close in 2013-14 and again in 2014-15 but haven’t been within 40 since.

This team is inching closer, now within 44 (390 made free throws, 434 opponent attempts) after Tuesday night’s sizable disparity: SDSU went 19 of 23 compared to CSU’s 7 of 9. The only larger single-game gap this season came in the 70-60 win at Air Force last month, when the Aztecs went 22 of 23 and the Falcons were a mere 4 of 10.

Another telling stat: The Aztecs rank 65 th nationally in free throw rate, measured by free throw attempts compared to field-goal attempts. Their current rate of 35.7 percent is the best in the six-year Dutcher era.

Another: In their 22 wins, the Aztecs are averaging nearly six points more from the line than their opponents.

Ten of SDSU’s free throws Tuesday came from LeDee and Arop, a byproduct of a midseason focus on getting the ball into the low post. Some of those came off offensive rebounds, with opposing teams opting to give up free throws instead easy put-backs.

“It’s old-school basketball, with two bigs around the rim, instead of spreading the floor and shooting a lot of 3s,” Dutcher said. “A lot of what we’re doing involves both bigs being near the rim, and we’re getting to the foul line because of that.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .