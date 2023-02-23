Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Chiney Ogwumike re-signs with Los Angeles Sparks

By DOUG FEINBERG,

11 days ago

Chiney Ogwumike re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

The two-time WNBA All-Star enters her seventh season in the league and fourth with the Sparks.

“Chiney is a key returning veteran for the Sparks,” general manager Karen Bryant said. “We are grateful to have her continued leadership and frontcourt presence on our team.”

Los Angeles acquired Ogwumike before the 2019 season in a trade with Connecticut. She reunites with former Sun coach Curt Miller, who's preparing for his first season coaching the Sparks.

“I am so happy to re-sign with the Sparks,” Ogwumike said. “The past two seasons here have been the hardest of my basketball career, but I am motivated and inspired for this season to mark a new chapter for the Sparks and me. Reuniting with Curt, the coach that helped me be an All-Star in 2018, who knows my fight and journey on the court, means the world to me."

Ogwumike has averaged 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and one steal per game in her career. She was taken first in the 2014 draft by the Sun and won Rookie of the Year that season.

“I am excited to be reunited with Chiney here in Los Angeles,” Miller said. “Chiney is a highly productive and efficient player who also fits the culture that we want to establish in the locker room. She plays with a great motor and will provide valued energy to our team. Her offensive efficiency and defensive versatility will help us on both ends of the floor.”

Ogwumike's sister, Nneka, is expected to also re-sign with the Sparks soon.

Off the court, Ogwumike recently signed a contract extension with ESPN, where she serves as a co-host of “NBA Today” and as an analyst on “NBA Countdown.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Korpisalo solid in debut, helps Kings beat Blues 4-2
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Sabonis hits winning free throw, Kings beat Clippers 128-127
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Knicks' Brunson sidelined in Boston with sore left foot
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Quickley scores 38 in start, Knicks outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Bridges' perfect 1st quarter sends Nets past Hornets, 102-86
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Bryce Harper to report to Phillies camp on Wednesday
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander returns with 38 as Thunder beat Jazz
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Durant tiebreaker lifts Suns over Mavs in showcase of stars
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
Rehabbing Harper to begin revving it up at spring training
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Durant hits tiebreaking jumper as Suns beat Irving, Mavs
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
MLB says Clevinger won't face discipline in investigation
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Randle scores 43, Knicks win 8th straight, top Heat 122-120
New York City, NY2 days ago
Column: Padres' struggles renew rumors of poltergeists in Peoria, San Diego Sports Curse
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Oakland A's calling Vegas home, only this weekend for now
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Padres notes: Juan Soto to be held out of weekend games; veteran pitcher Julio Teheran makes push
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy