Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Blackhawks acquire D-man Nikita Zaitsev, picks from Senators

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZKZx_0kwYvbQL00

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Nikita Zaitsev and draft picks from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations in what amounts to a salary dump ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The teams announced the deal Wednesday prior to the Blackhawks' game at the Dallas Stars. Chicago got a 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth in exchange for taking on the remainder of Zaitsev’s contract.

“We’re pleased to afford Nikita a fresh start," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "He’s a pro’s pro who showcased himself to be a caring teammate and quiet leader throughout his Sens tenure. We’re thankful for his time in Ottawa and wish he and his family the best in his next chapter.”

Zaitsev, 31, is signed through next season at a salary cap hit of $4.5 million. Last-place Chicago now has the ability to flip the Russian defenseman to another team before the March 3 trade deadline or at any time over the next year.

For now, the Blackhawks are keeping him.

“Nikita gives us added depth on the right side, and we anticipate him joining us soon," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. “We are getting an NHL caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond."

The trade came hours after Vegas and Arizona also made a cap-related deal, with the Golden Knights sending the contract of retired 37-year-old Shea Weber and a draft pick to the Coyotes for defenseman Dysin Mayo.

Zaitsev has five goals in 28 games this season. He has 110 points in 444 NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Senators.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gourde's OT goal lifts Kraken to 3-2 win over Avalanche
Seattle, WA25 minutes ago
Korpisalo solid in debut, helps Kings beat Blues 4-2
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Deslauriers, Cates lead Flyers past Red Wings 3-1
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Knicks' Brunson sidelined in Boston with sore left foot
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Teravainen's hat trick helps Canes rout Lightning 6-0
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Quickley scores 38 in start, Knicks outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Thompson, Quinn score as Sabres beat slumping Lightning 5-3
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Giannis triple-double helps Bucks outlast Wizards 117-111
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Bryce Harper to report to Phillies camp on Wednesday
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Durant tiebreaker lifts Suns over Mavs in showcase of stars
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
Buchnevich, Kyrou lead Blues past Sharks 6-3
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Rehabbing Harper to begin revving it up at spring training
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Rangers, Bruins among winners at close of NHL trade deadline
Boston, MA1 day ago
Durant hits tiebreaking jumper as Suns beat Irving, Mavs
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Randle scores 43, Knicks win 8th straight, top Heat 122-120
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy