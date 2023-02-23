Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 365 of the invasion

People walk past a destroyed building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images Russian forces have stepped up attacks along the eastern frontline of the war in Ukraine as Kyiv prepares to mark the sombre first anniversary of the invasion. Amid fears that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, intends to mark the anniversary with fresh attacks on key cities, Ukraine’s general staff said it had repelled 90 assaults in the east and north-east in the past 24 hours. Russia has fired 5,000 missiles at Ukraine and carried out almost 3,500 airstrikes, according to Ukraine’s general staff.

The UN’s general assembly is expected to vote on a motion calling for the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The 193-member assembly is expected by a massive majority to endorse the broad resolution, but China, South Africa, India and many countries in the global south are likely to continue to abstain.

UN secretary general Ant ónio Guterres condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “an affront to our collective conscience” at a two-day meeting of the general assembly. Friday’s anniversary is “a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community”, he said in New York.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he had not seen any Chinese peace plan but he would welcome a meeting between Ukraine and China . “We would like to meet with China,” he said during a news briefing in Kyiv with the visiting Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, on the eve of the first anniversary the invasion. Sánchez, meanwhile, said: “I’m back in Ukraine a year after the start of the war. We will stay by Ukraine’s side until peace returns to Europe.”

Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said the alliance had seen signs that China was considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against taking any such step.

The US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, has warned China that providing any material support to Russia’s war effort would be “a very serious concern”. “We will certainly continue to make clear to the Chinese government and to companies and banks in their jurisdictions what the rules are regarding our sanctions and the serious consequences that they would face in violating them,” she told reporters in India.

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, as China and Russia reaffirmed their close bilateral relationship. Wang told Putin that Beijing would play a “constructive” role in reaching a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, Russian state-owned Tass news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wang met Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, where he said he expected to reach a “new consensus” on advancing the relationship between the two allies. Xi Jinping, China’s president, is expected to visit Putin in Russia in the coming months.

The Biden administration is considering releasing intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether to supply weapons to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Putin has said Russia will deploy its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, nicknamed “Satan 2” , as well as introduce hypersonic missiles and new nuclear submarines. In an address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland holiday on Thursday, Putin said Russia would “pay increased attention” to boost its nuclear forces on land, sea and in the air.

Joe Biden has said Putin made a “big mistake” by suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the US . Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the New Start nuclear arms reduction treaty with the US would not increase the risk of a nuclear war, Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said. Russia’s parliament on Wednesday approved suspending the treaty.

Putin has praised soldiers who are “fighting heroically, courageously, bravely” to “defend the fatherland” in a speech at a rally in Moscow on Wednesday to mark a year of war in Ukraine. Thousands of people gathered at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow to attend a concert marking the Defender of the Fatherland day.

The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin , has said much-needed ammunition for his troops has been dispatched, after a public row in which he accused the military leadership of treason. In an audio clip on Thursday, Prigozhin said he felt the pressure he and others had put on the defence ministry had paid off, and he had been told that ammunition was on its way.

The sanctions introduced by G7 nations against Russia since its invasion of Ukraine should be applied by all G20 countries, Italy’s economy minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has said. Giorgetti said the sanctions “must be applied not only by the G7 countries but also by the G20 countries”.

EU countries have failed to agree on a new set of sanctions against Russia meant to be in place for the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, four diplomatic sources in Brussels told Reuters on Wednesday. More talks among Brussels representatives of EU member countries were due on Thursday afternoon, said the sources.

Australia will send drones to Ukraine and expand sanctions against Russian government, military and media figures as part of a pledge to stand with Kyiv “for as long as it takes”. The package includes travel bans and asset freezes for a further 90 Russian individuals and 40 Russian entities, including the state-owned media outlet Sputnik.

Finland will send three Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine , the country’s defence ministry has said. The announcement comes after Sweden ’s defence minister said it was open to sending some of its Leopard battle tanks. The Czech government has also announced a further military aid shipment to Ukraine.

Britain has begun to “warm up” its production lines to replace weapons sent to Ukraine and increase production of artillery shells to try to help Kyiv push back Russian forces, defence minister Ben Wallace has said. In an interview with Reuters, Wallace said he believed Britain was in a good place to help Ukraine but needed to sustain the provision of weapons.

A Russian fighter plane crashed on Thursday and the pilot was killed in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine. The cause of the crash was a “technical malfunction”, according to preliminary information, the Russian state-run Tass news agency cited the ministry as saying. The plane crashed in an uninhabited area and there were no reports of other damage, it said.

Moldova has dismissed an accusation by Russia’s defence ministry that Ukraine planned to invade the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria after staging a false-flag operation, and called for calm. The Russian ministry said Ukraine planned to stage an attack purportedly by Russian forces from Transnistria as a pretext for the invasion, state media reported.

Ukrainian courts have brought charges against nearly 300 people for war crimes since Russia’s invasion a year ago, an official has said. Ukraine’s prosecutor coordinating war crimes cases in The Hague, Myroslava Krasnoborova, said 26 individuals had been tried and convicted and in all 276 people had been charged with war crimes.

The Kerch Bridge, which connects mainland Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, has reopened to road traffic, the deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, has announced. The bridge, which has served as a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, was partially destroyed by a blast in October.

A Russian man who has lived in Poland for many years has been charged with spying, Polish authorities said. The suspect was detained in April on suspicion of collecting information between 2015 and April 2022 concerning the military readiness of Poland’s armed forces and of Nato, and passing them on to the Russian intelligence service.

A series of cyber-attacks on Wednesday targeting Italian companies and public institutions, including the websites of the defence ministry and police, were “a threat, a warning” from Russia, Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has said. The attacks, which were claimed by the Russian group NoName057, came after Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni’s, visit to Ukraine this week.

Two civilians have been killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, according to regional officials. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said an 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were killed during shelling of the village of Novotyahinka, about 40 km (25 miles) from Kherson city. A Russian missile strike on the north-eastern city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning has also left two civilians wounded, Oleh Synyehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, has said.

Biden vowed that the US will defend “literally every inch of Nato” territory ahead of talks with Nato’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, and leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a collection of nations on the most eastern parts of the Nato alliance and closest to Russia.

All members of the B9 have jointly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Polish presidential adviser said. Biden and the B9 leaders “reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and underscored their shared commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes” according to a White House account of Wednesday afternoon’s meeting in Warsaw.

Nato must “seriously plan” for the likely future reality of a Russian-controlled Belarus, the US-based thinktank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has warned. Putin will “very likely secure significant gains in restoring Russian suzerainty over Belarus” and use it as a launch pad to further threaten Ukraine and Nato’s eastern flank, regardless of the outcome of his invasion of Ukraine, the ISW said in its latest update on the war.

Ukraine will ask Turkey and the UN this week to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal, seeking an extension of at least a year that would include the ports of Mykolaiv, a senior Ukrainian official said.

A group of 10 EU member states have called for stronger action to stop Russia sourcing military parts through front companies in neighbouring countries and evading western sanctions. The 10 countries, which include France, Germany, Italy and the Baltic states, write that “2023 must be the year of success in countering circumvention”, warning that public support and international legitimacy of sanctions could wane if they are deemed ineffective.