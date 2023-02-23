Chase Stokes Says He Bombed His Audition For ‘Stranger Things’ Fan-Favorite Character Steve Harrington

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes almost played another Netflix heartthrob.

The John B. actor said, before he landed the lead part in the mystery/thriller, he auditioned for Stranger Things fan-favorite character Steve Harrington.

“So I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition,” Stokes told Access Hollywood at Outer Banks fan event Poguelandia . “I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”

The Stranger Things role eventually went to Joe Keery, who Stokes said is “an absolute legend.”

“He’s so damn good as Steve Harrington,” he added of Keery’s take on the part. “I’m super proud of him. I’ve talked to him a little bit throughout the years.”

Though Stokes didn’t get the major role in the sci-fi series, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer gave the actor another part in the show, as a minor character in the sixth episode of season one. The Outer Banks star credits the Duffers for kickstarting his career, which eventually led to his starring role in the teen action drama, which just received an early season four renewal .

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career,” Stokes concluded. “I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things . It’s a very full circle moment for me.”

Outer Banks season three hits Netflix on Feb. 23, while the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to begin production later this year.

