Mild weather impacts on local businesses

By Kate Wilkinson,

11 days ago

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) – This mild weather stretch we’ve seen can have an impact on businesses that are often weather dependent.

Sleet and rain expected Wednesday, what is the difference?

The weather we’ve seen these last few weeks has felt a sharp contrast from moments like the Blizzard of ’78 and it impacts everyone, from plow trucks to golfers.

Owner Gary Courchesne of G and H Landscaping said the last time his business needed to plow was in December. When it comes to his Holyoke-Based landscaping business, Gary said plowing can be about 10% of his annual revenue, however, they don’t always bank on it.

Courchesne told 22News, “Snow is one of those businesses you don’t get into to count on it, you get into it as a supplement”

But the mild weather can be a nice surprise like for Oak Ridge Golf Club here in Agawam, where they’re seeing people show up.

“We stay open until it snows and we really haven’t closed this year”, said Mano Strycharz, owner of the Oak Ridge Golf Club.

Strycharz said they’ve only had to close a handful of times this winter season, something that isn’t normal. In fact so far this year. They’ve had a 10% boost in revenue, all thanks to off-season golfers.

Dick Whiting of Hampden said “sometimes if it’s frozen, for me I get a better drive because the ball will hit the frozen ground and bounce another thirty yards so I like playing in the winter conditions”

Whether or not you like the snow, Gary said he doesn’t like to bet on snowfall totals until after it’s over in April.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

