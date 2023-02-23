Female wrestlers fight for ultimate prize in Salina

SALINA ( KSNT ) – Nearly 250 girls are wrestling in Salina vying for a chance to win a state championship. Just five years ago, the sport didn’t even have a female division.

This week, Salina is hosting the High School Class 4A-1A Female Wrestling State Championships. Competition started Wednesday morning and will finish Thursday afternoon. This is the fourth female division state championship, and since its first year in Kansas, the sport has grown exponentially.

“We are seeing about 600-plus girls each year increasing. Last year we were at about 1,400. This year we are at 2,100. Just continued growth, and the youth level is seeing it, too. So we know at the high school level we are going to see the growth continue for many years to come,” says KSHSAAs Mark Lentz.

Placement matches will be the grand finale on Thursday. The boys division will wrestle Friday and Saturday at the same location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.