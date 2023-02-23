Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Studies: Exercise could reverse muscle aging, best time to burn fat

By Lisa Carberg,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXNnY_0kwYqtxY00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With spring right around the corner many people are excited to get out and get active again. The benefits of exercise have been touted for years and new research now reveals the activity could rejuvenate aged muscle at the genetic level.

“Understanding how exercise can help to regulate some of these genes that maintain muscle or repair muscle so it’s really really exciting” said Yale Medicine Orthopaedic Surgeon Elizabeth Gardner .

Dr. Gardner said the new discovery may lead to medical breakthroughs. She also weighed in on a study on when the best workout time to burn more fat could be.

“The cells, the fat cells in the mice that had their workouts in the morning had an upregulation, had more activity in some of the genes that look at breaking down that fat,” Dr. Gardner said.

Health Headlines: Getting back into an exercise routine after illness

Dr. Gardner points out that it is not yet a theory proven in humans, but she points to growing evidence that how beneficial exercise is. She is also warning people to use caution when getting active this spring.

“I think the most important thing to keep in mind is to not try to make up for that winter hibernating in the first week or two,” Dr. Gardner said.

Instead, she says to slowly increase the volume of exercise over time.

And Dr. Gardner just wrote an article about the importance of stretching before you do get active.

“We now realize the importance of stretching is to warm up the muscle groups that you’re going to be using during that workout,” she said.

Her article also emphasizes the importance of stretching after exercise too because it can relax muscles and help prevent pain and stiffness later.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
Health Headlines: Doctor discusses Mediterranean diet health benefits, warning on home brain stimulation
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Capitol Report: AM talk radio show host talks politics
New Haven, CT12 hours ago
Grant aims to get more nurses and social workers trained in Connecticut
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rat population on the rise in Connecticut
Simsbury, CT3 days ago
Dinosaurs in New England: Life-size animatronics come to Six Flags
Agawam, MA4 days ago
GoFundMe formed to help family of West Hartford climber killed in avalanche
West Hartford, CT3 days ago
Mattel holds toy donation at Hartford Hospital
Hartford, CT3 days ago
West Haven celebrates Dr. Seuss during ‘Reading Across America’ week
West Haven, CT1 day ago
Special Olympics CT holds annual Winter Games
Windsor, CT1 hour ago
CEO of Bears Barbeque BBQ in Hartford travels to Turkey to feed earthquake victims
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Pet of the Week: Junior!
Branford, CT2 days ago
Stone Academy closure leaves graduates in dark about future
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Nyberg – Book details growing up as the child of drug addicts
Bronx, NY3 days ago
North Haven Fire Dep. hosts fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter
North Haven, CT1 hour ago
Hartford Athletic unveils ‘wacky’ new mascot
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Hartford hockey team brings together players who are blind
Hartford, CT2 days ago
UConn Waterbury campus opens new food pantry for students
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Read Across America Day: Students, teachers celebrate reading in the classroom
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Pets for adoption: SPCA shelter closing, needs to find homes for over 30 animals
Monroe, CT3 days ago
Prospector Theater premiering new Woody Harrelson film ‘Champions’
Ridgefield, CT1 day ago
Water main break in Beacon Falls repaired
Beacon Falls, CT3 days ago
Connecticut farmers advocate for $300B federal agriculture bill
Windham, CT2 days ago
Wallingford residents frustrated with troublesome youths
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
Tweed-New Haven Airport releases environmental assessment draft on proposed expansion
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Family of West Hartford man killed in terror attack remember him as role model, inspiration
West Hartford, CT3 days ago
MISSING: Enfield police search for trio
Enfield, CT3 days ago
Central Connecticut State University honors life of late student
New Britain, CT2 days ago
Passenger dies following emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
Police: Stolen condoms, watches, shampoo sold at Hartford convenience store
Hartford, CT3 days ago
More cars are getting stolen in Wallingford. This tool might help.
Wallingford, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy