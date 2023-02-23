Highway 58 fully reopens Thursday morning following crashes, icy conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 58 has fully reopened to traffic Thursday morning, officials said.

A portion of Highway 58 was closed between Towerline Road and Exit 165 north of Mojave since Wednesday afternoon due to snow, ice and multiple spinouts, but has reopened.

Snow had been falling in the mountain areas and passes for much of the afternoon Wednesday. CHP in Fort Tejon reported snowfall along I-5 over the Grapevine but the road remained open as two winter storms pass through the area. A rare blizzard warning remains in effect through Friday at 8 p.m. for higher elevations of the Kern County mountains.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Officers advise drivers to slow down and drive with enough space between you and vehicles in front of you while road conditions are slick.

For road conditions around Kern County check this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.