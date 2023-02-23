USA Women's World Cup roster 2023: USWNT projected players squad and possible starting lineup

The United States will carry the honor of two-time reigning champion into the FIFA Women’s World Cup when it opens in less than five months. One of the players most responsible for the USWNT winning those two trophies, though, does not seem as though she’ll be ready to help her team become the first ever to win three consecutive World Cups.

It’s all good news, in the most important sense. Julie Ertz and her husband Zach welcomed a baby boy in August. She has not returned to professional soccer, let alone to the USWNT. As a central defender in 2015 and, more to the point, a defensive midfielder in 2019, Ertz was a presence both spectacular and steady at once. Her absence, and the effort to address that void, may define the 2023 U.S. World Cup pursuit.

Other important team members have been absent through injury: midfielder Sam Mewis, who’ll miss the World Cup with a knee injury; veteran right back Kelley O’Hara, who has been bothered by a hip injury; central defender Abby Dahlkemper missed much of 2022 with a back issue; forward Christen Press, who tore her ACL last year, versatile defender Tierna Davidson, who did the same, and extraordinary forward Catarina Macario, who blew out a knew toward the end of the 2021-22 European season but is expected to return to club soccer soon.

The Women’s World Cup will be contested in Australia and New Zealand from July 20-Aug. 20, with 32 nations competing for the first time. The last entrants are being determined this week, with Haiti and Portugal joining the field Tuesday and a Paraguay-Panama matchup Thursday set to place the final team in the field.

The USWNT is drawn into a group with Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands, which was the runner-up in the 2019 tournament. The first USA game will be July 21 against Vietnam. If the Americans win their group, they will be well positioned to make an advance on the final; such established powers as No. 6 Canada, No. 5 France, No. 4 England and No. 2 Germany would all be in the opposite half of the bracket if they win theirs.

USA 2023 Women's World Cup projected roster

Each World Cup squad is permitted a roster of 23 players, and choosing among his many options will be a challenge for head coach Vlatko Andonovski given how injury absences have impacted his ability to see the foremost possibilities at once and to ascertain how various players blend into a cohesive whole.

It is challenging to project a roster for the World Cup given this circumstance, but the time is so short for seeing some of those key players return to activity and to get preparation time with the national team There is one more dedicated international window in April, plus the chance for some sendoff-type games in June just before leaving for New Zealand.

These are the players likely to be joining that very long flight Down Under:

Player Pos Age Caps Goals Alyssa Naeher GK 34 89 0 Casey Murphy GK 26 13 0 Adrianna Franch GK 32 10 0 Crystal Dunn DEF 30 129 24 Becky Sauerbrunn DEF 37 213 0 Naomi Girma DEF 22 13 0 Emily Fox DEF 24 26 0 Sofia Huerta DEF 30 28 0 Alana Cook DEF 25 23 0 Emily Sonnett DEF 29 72 1 Rose Lavelle MF 27 86 24 Lindsey Horan MF 28 125 26 Andi Sullivan MF 27 41 3 Ashley Sanchez MF 23 21 3 Taylor Kornieck MF 24 11 2 Kristie Mewis MF 31 49 7 Sophia Smith FWD 22 27 12 Mallory Swanson FWD 24 87 31 Alex Morgan FWD 33 204 120 Trinity Rodman FWD 20 15 2 Catarina Macario FWD 23 17 8 Alyssa Thompson FWD 18 2 0 Megan Rapinoe FWD 37 198 63

USWNT 2023 World Cup Forwards

The United States spent most of 2022 learning to play without Catarina Macario, a gifted player who could play for the U.S. as a center forward or attacking midfielder, due to a torn ACL, but she is set to return to club action in March. Her absence meant a lot of playing time for legendary player Alex Morgan, who celebrated her 200th appearance as a U.S.national team member in the opening SheBelieves Cup victory over rival Canada.

Morgan has become elite at hold-up play for the USWNT, as she showed in the first goal against Canada, scored by Swanson, in the Canada game, but has lost a step in front of goal. Andonovski will have to decide whether Smith and Swanson, the team’s gifted young wingers, work best with someone with Morgan’s ability to hold off defenders and get the ball to them in scoring position, or whether Macario’s creativity is a better fit. It’s hard to say with limited practice time, and the upcoming camps will be vital for determining the answer to this question.

If Macario takes any time at all to recover her form as she returns from that long layoff, the USWNT would be wise to return to a more conservative approach with the roster and include veteran Lynn Williams rather than Thompson. Under those conditions, Macario becomes the “risky” inclusion.

USWNT 2023 World Cup Midfielders

No outstanding replacement has emerged for Julie Ertz, which is the most serious concern for the USWNT in advance of the World Cup. Ertz’s stability in front of the defense energized Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Lindsey Horan during the 2019 tournament and allowed them to punish opposing defenses.

Andi Sullivan has been fine as a holding midfielder. Not terrible, not great, just fine. However, that’s limited the effectiveness of the players in front of her, and it’s led to Vlatko Andonovski experimenting with a less daring midfield approach, using two midfielders to play box-to-box – as No. 8s, in soccer jargon – and put less pressure on a single defensive midfielder.

That’s one of many reasons the U.S. attack has been less dangerous than is ideal, as Horan and Lavelle excel with freedom of movement, which only comes with the ability to trust those behind them.

The depth is not exceptional, either. Sanchez has talent but has not yet asserted herself at the international level. Kristie Mewis and Taylor Kornieck are there to consume minutes, not to change games.

USWNT 2023 World Cup Defenders

World Cup winner Crystal Dunn had a baby recently, but has had more time to recover and returned to soccer last fall. She still is working to retrieve the match fitness and form that made her such a dynamic part of the 2019 squad – one of the most important players in winning that tournament.

If she is back to normal by the summer, she should be the opening left back. Vlatko Andonovski could use Emily Fox at that position (her more natural side) if necessary, or could start Fox on the right, or could hold her in reserve if either wide position needs cover.

In the central defense, captain Becky Sauerbrunn appears likely to start for another World Cup, at age 37. It’s not clear whether her partner will be Naomi Girma or Alana Cook, although the two could also start on occasion if Sauerbrunn needs a breather. Each is very talented, but Girma is younger and appeared to be a game-breaking defender in last summer’s competitions.

If Fox does not start on the right side, that position likely will be filled by Sofia Huerta, who is relatively new to the team despite being on the wrong side of 30.

USWNT 2023 World Cup Goalkeepers

Vlatko Andonovski has the luxury of continuing to use Alyssa Naeher, who posted three shutouts at the 2019 World Cup, or switching to Casey Murphy, who is younger and has shown the ability to be an exceptional shot-stopper.

There may be an answer that is more right, but perhaps not a wrong one.

As recently as 2021, Naeher saved a penalty kick in the quarterfinal game against the Netherlands. As recently as Sunday, Murphy made two ridicuolous saves to help preserve a 1-0 SheBelieves Cup victory over Japan.

As of now, it appears Naeher is the clear No. 1 goalkeeper, but Andonovski has made it a very public point to give Murphy significant minutes. The U.S. head man clearly values his backup remaining sharp, and that could prove valuable should there be an issue at the position.

USWNT players on the 2023 World Cup bubble

For so many, presence on this list is the result of injury. It’s been a rough last couple years for the USWNT, and that’s without discussing the failed trip last summer to Europe. It’s mostly about the injuries and absences that have toyed with the squad since the USWNT earned a bronze medal at the Olympics in the summer of 2021.

Many of these players would be solidly on the roster had they played continuously since.

Player Pos Age Caps Goals Tierna Davidson DEF 24 48 1 Abby Dahlkemper DEF 29 79 0 Kelley O'Hara DEF 34 156 3 Jaelin Howell MF 23 5 1 Sam Coffey MF 24 4 0 Lynn Williams FWD 29 51 15 Midge Purce FWD 27 23 4 Christen Press FWD 34 155 64

USA projected starting lineup at 2023 Women's World Cup

It’s difficult to know at this point how Vlatko Andonovski will handle Catarina Macario’s return. Can he afford to remove Alex Morgan’s leadership and distribution abilities from a lineup that owns marginal complements of each? Can he afford not to find a role for the most gifted player in the program?

As of now, with the players healthy and available, the lineup should look something similar to this, which was how the U.S. lined up against Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup finale, minus the injured Sophia Smith.

There are a few places that will likely rotate throughout the tournament. Alana Cook will surely get time at center-back, rotating with Naomi Girma and Becky Sauerbrunn, while Macario will certainly see significant minutes up front, but at the sacrifice of who? Ashley Sanchez will play a role in midfield, while the full-back position remains in flux.

USA (4-3-3, right to left): Alyssa Naeher (GK) — Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn — Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Lindsey Horan — Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Mallory Swanson.

USWNT storylines heading into 2023 Women's World Cup

Midfield muttering

The overwhelming midfield that once seemed possible as Lavelle and Horan developed into their late 20s has not come to fruition. Each has her moments of brilliance, but the control of the game has not been there. There were issues in the European games at England and Spain last fall, and again when the the USWNT faced Germany in the States.

There should be few complaints about the forward line, which was dominated by Smith last year and, as she has missed time with an injury, Swanson’s reinvention as an attacking force. And the defense has several good, young options that should freshen the lineup in this cycle and the next. The issue for Andonovski will be selecting his two best defenders – or the two that work best together.

More than anything, the Americans need for their roster to become as healthy and prepared as possible. That may not be enough to repair the midfield problems, but at least would give the team its best chance to succeed.

USWNT schedule at 2023 Women's World Cup