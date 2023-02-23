Open in App
Chicago, IL
ESPN

Blackhawks acquire Nikita Zaitsev, two draft picks from Senators

By Emily Kaplan,

11 days ago

The Chicago Blackhawks obtained more draft capital via a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks acquired veteran Nikita Zaitsev , a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations.

Zaitsev, 31, has a $4.5 million cap hit through the 2023-24 season. He had a limited no-trade clause, but Chicago was on his list of approved teams.

The defenseman played in 28 games for the Senators this season, his fourth with the team, collecting five assists. He also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2016 to '19.

Chicago is amid a rebuild, with general manager Kyle Davidson trying to acquire as many draft picks and prospects as possible. With Wednesday's trade, the Blackhawks now have five picks through the first two rounds of the 2023 NHL draft.

Connor Bedard, the likely No. 1 pick, highlights what analysts are touting as a historically talented top-heavy class.

"We are getting an NHL-caliber defenseman and acquiring very valuable draft capital in this upcoming draft and beyond," Davidson said in a statement. "Nikita gives us added depth on the right side and we anticipate him joining us soon."

