Top hoops prospect Kiyomi McMiller signs NIL deal with Jordan Brand

By ESPN,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS8i5_0kwYlrW700

Five-star basketball prospect Kiyomi McMiller has signed a historic name, image and likeness deal with Jordan Brand.

McMiller, a five-star Class of 2024 point guard, is the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand. She follows UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice who was Jordan's first NIL athlete after signing with the company in October of 2022.

"I'm always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game," McMiller said in a statement. "It's a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game."

From Silver Springs, Maryland, McMiller currently plays for Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey. She is ranked No. 6 overall in ESPN's 2024 player rankings .

McMiller has not yet announced where she will play college basketball.

