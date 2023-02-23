Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
Reuters

Suns, Kevin Durant target March 1 for return

By Reuters,

11 days ago
February 23 - The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are targeting March 1 at the Charlotte Hornets for the newly acquired superstar to return from injury and make his team debut, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Durant has not played since spraining his MCL on Jan. 8 while still a member of the Brooklyn Nets, who dealt Durant to Phoenix two weeks ago at the trade deadline.

The Suns added Durant to an underachieving squad that sits at 32-28, and is in fifth place in the Western Conference.

In 39 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Suns open their second half Friday at home vs. Oklahoma City and then play at Milwaukee on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

