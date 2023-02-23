FAA: 'Unruly passenger' on plane from Jacksonville leads to flight being diverted

An American Airlines flight from Jacksonville, bound for Washington D.C, ended up being diverted to Raleigh–Durham International (RDU) Airport Wednesday due to an "unruly passenger."

The FAA says the traveler was removed from the flight by police upon arrival by airport security.

"Envoy Air Flight 3444 diverted and landed safely at Raleigh–Durham International Airport in North Carolina around 3:40 p.m. local time Wednesday, Feb. 22," due to a passenger disturbance, says the FAA in a statement.

"The Embraer E170 was flying from Jacksonville International Airport in Florida to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information and for the number of passengers and crew on board."

A Jacksonville woman says her daughter was onboard the flight and that the situation escalated over a woman's demand for free drinks.

Kelly Trice tells First Coast News that her daughter was heading to New York for a business conference. Her daughter told Trice that a woman in first class was initially complaining about the size of the overhead bin.

The situation got hostile when the woman "made a fuss" about not getting the free drinks she was entitled to in first class.

Trices' daughter reported that everyone had to deplane at RDU and get on a different flight.

This story first appeared on First Coast News.