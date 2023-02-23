Open in App
Lexington, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to score 1,000 points in more than a decade

By Ben Roberts,

11 days ago

There’s a new member of the Kentucky basketball 1,000-point club.

UK star Oscar Tshiebwe scored his 1,000th point as a Wildcat in the team’s game against the Florida Gators on Wednesday night. Tshiebwe needed 15 points to achieve the milestone, and he managed to do that in the first half, hitting a jump shot with 2:54 remaining in the period for his 1,000th point.

Tshiebwe became the first player to join Kentucky’s 1,000-point club since Doron Lamb broke into the group in his final appearance as a Wildcat, scoring 22 points in the 2012 national championship game against Kansas to finish with 1,018 points for his two-year college career.

Lamb was UK’s high scorer in that NCAA title game victory.

Tshiebwe has scored in double figures in 49 of his 60 games as a Kentucky player, and he came into the Florida game at No. 10 on UK’s all-time rebounding list .

The all-time scoring record-holder among Wildcats who played only two seasons with the team is Bill Spivey , who tallied a total of 1,213 points in 63 games from 1949-51. The fastest Kentucky player to get to 1,000 points was Cotton Nash , who eclipsed the mark in just his 45th game with the Wildcats in 1963. Nash played another season at UK and finished with 1,770 points, the most by a Kentucky player to that point and still No. 9 on the all-time scoring list.

Tshiebwe, who played in his 60th game as a Wildcat on Wednesday night, was already a 1,000-point scorer in college basketball before reaching this UK-specific milestone against the Gators. He played his first season and a half of college ball at West Virginia, tallying 433 points there. He scored his 1,000th college point in Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter’s last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACULi_0kwYkqNv00
Kentucky senior Oscar Tshiebwe was the national player of the year for the 2021-22 college basketball season. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s 1,000 point club

A list of the 60 former Kentucky players that reached the 1,000-point mark at UK before Oscar Tshiebwe joined the club Wednesday night:

The top 10 in all-time Kentucky scoring : 1. Dan Issel 2,138; 2. Kenny Walker 2,080; 3. Jack Givens 2,038; 4. Keith Bogans 1,923; 5. Tony Delk 1,890; 6. Jamal Mashburn 1,843; 7. Kevin Grevey 1,801; 8. Tayshaun Prince 1,775; 9. Cotton Nash 1,770; 10. Alex Groza 1,744.

The rest of the club : 11. Ed Davender 1,637; 12. Louie Dampier 1,575; 13. Patrick Patterson 1,564; 14. Mike Casey 1,535; 15. Ralph Beard 1,517; 16. Melvin Turpin 1,509; 17. Cliff Hagan 1,475; 18. Pat Riley 1,464; 19. Johnny Cox 1,461; 20. Joe Crawford 1,438.

21. Kyle Macy 1,411; 22. Winston Bennett 1,399; 23. Rick Robey 1,395; 24. Gerald Fitch 1,391; 25. Mike Phillips 1,367; 26. Mike Pratt 1,359; 27. Frank Ramsey 1,344; 28. Ramel Bradley 1,326; 29. Jim Andrews 1,320; 30. Sam Bowie 1,285.

31. Jim Master 1,283; 32. John Pelphrey 1,257; 33. Scott Padgett 1,252; 34. Darius Miller, 1,248; 35. Jodie Meeks, 1,246; 36. Tom Parker 1,238; 37. Deron Feldhaus 1,231; 38. Derrick Hord 1,220; 39. Bill Spivey 1,213; 40. Chuck Hayes 1,211.

41. Rodrick Rhodes 1,209; 42. Wayne Turner 1,170; 43. Reggie Hanson 1,167; 44. Derrick Miller 1,156; 45. Vernon Hatton 1,153; 46. Wallace Jones 1,151; 47. Randolph Morris 1,123; 48. Jeff Sheppard 1,091; 49. Billy Ray Lickert 1,076; 50. Rex Chapman 1,073.

51. Dirk Minniefield 1,069; 52. Jamaal Magloire 1,064; 52. Terrence Jones 1,064; 54. Erik Daniels 1,053; 55. Jim Line 1,041; 56. Bob Burrow 1,023; 57. Doron Lamb 1,018; 58. Ron Mercer 1,013; 59. Jimmy Dan Conner 1,009; 60. Bobby Watson 1,001.

