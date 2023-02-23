Dole cyberattack may be the cause of prepackaged lettuce shortage

Dole Food Company's prepackaged salad shortage may be the result of a ransomware cyberattack that is affecting the company's systems throughout North America, according to an internal memo posted on Facebook by a Texas grocery store.

The cyberattack was first reported by CNN .

Stewart's, a grocery store in Olney, Texas, posted an image on the store's Facebook page of an internal memo Emanuel Lozopoulos, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Dole Fresh Vegetables, sent to grocers on Feb. 10 notifying them of the cyberattack.

The memo was posted following customer complaints that there were no prepackaged salads in stock from Dole, which produces a variety of salad blends, salad kits, and ready-to-eat salads .

"Our plants are shut down for the day and all our shipments are on hold," the internal memo read. "Please bear with us as we navigate our way and hopefully we will minimize this event."

Dole confirms ransomware attack

Ransomware is a malicious software that prevents users from accessing their computer files, systems, or networks, until they pay a ransom to regain control. It can go as far as encrypting files and folders on local drives, attached drives, and networked computers, according to the FBI .

William Goldfield, spokesperson for Dole, confirmed ransomware in a prepared statement emailed to USA TODAY.

"Upon learning of this incident, Dole moved quickly to contain the threat and engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts, who have been working in partnership with Dole’s internal teams to remediate the issue and secure systems," Goldfield said.

"While continuing to investigate the scope of the incident, the impact to Dole operations has been limited."

Dole has notified law enforcement about the incident.

FBI, FDA and USDA warned of attacks

In December 2022, the FBI, Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and the U.S. Department of Agriculture advised businesses to be on alert for email compromise attacks . These tactics are used to closely impersonate a legitimate company, but may have extra characters in the email or use a different domain. Scammers then use these emails to impersonate employees to steal shipments of food products and ingredients.

In 2021, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center documented 19,954 reports and losses valued at $2.4 billion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY