Man shot, killed by police near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to Phoenix police, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were in the area searching for a man in a stolen U-Haul vehicle after a failed traffic stop.

Two officers attempted to contact the man involved, and the man then allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at officers.

The man allegedly refused to put the gun down after various commands from the police. That is when police say the officer-involved shooting occurred.

According to police, the man died from his injuries.

A woman was also allegedly inside the U-Haul vehicle with the man involved in the shooting. Police say the U-Haul was found at a nearby location.

The woman is currently being interviewed by police. It is unknown if she will face any charges.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting Wednesday. Earlier that day, Phoenix police were involved in a deadly shooting near 23rd and Glendale avenues.