Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Engagement In A Stunning, White Bridal Slip

On Feb. 9, Vanessa Hudgens, 34, shared that she and her now-fiancé, shortstop Cole Tucker, 26, were engaged. And, now, on Valentine’s Day, the actress gave us a sneak peek at the celebrations that came with the proposal. In a new photo shared on her Instagram, Hudgens showed off a sweet moment with Tucker as they posed on a couch with gold Mr. & Mrs. balloons behind them. Hudgens is wearing a stunning, white bridal slip that fans can’t get enough of!

Vannesa Hudgens Dons A Mini White Bridal Slip For Her Engagement Party

For the occasion, Hudgens wore an ivory slip dress with a scoop, cowl neckline with spaghetti straps. The singer tied her dark hair up into a beautiful updo. For glam, Hudgens went for a light eye shadow and a peach lipstick tone. And, she donned gold jewelry: big hoop earrings, a chunky ring, and a bracelet.

Naturally, her engagement ring was on display as she touched Tucker’s chest. Her stiletto mani complemented the new piece of jewelry. Tucker looked very cozy and very much in love alongside her. He wore corduroy slacks, a white button-up, and a brown cardigan made to look like a blazer. “Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck,” Hudgens captioned the post. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Hudgens’ beautiful engagement ring (a large oval diamond on a gold band) is estimated at a whopping $250,000. This assessment comes from Mike Fried , CEO of The Diamond Pro. Mike told HELLO! that the diamond appears to be about seven carats.

“[Vanessa’s] enormous diamond is set on a thin yellow gold band and helps accentuate the size of the stone,” Fried told HELLO! “Her ring is the epitome of classic, representing her long-term commitment to Cole Tucker.”

The diamond expert continued: “An [oval-cut] diamond set on a thin band is a growing trend among engagement rings.” Fried made a comparison to Kourtney Kardashian’s $1 million engagement ring from her now husband Travis Barker, which was in a similar style.

Hudgens’ photo of the ring, along with an adorable picture of her and her fiancé Cole hugging, suggests the Tick, Tick, Boom actress was proposed to in the so-called ‘City of Love’. So romantic!

She captioned the photo, “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” along with a heart emoji. Hudgens and Tucker have been together for over two years. The couple met in 2020 during a Zoom-based meditation session. The singers’ exes include Elvis actor Austin Butler (whom she dated for over 8 years!) and her High School Musical costar Zac Efron .

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show , Hudgens explained how they met in the Zoom class. “We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said before adding, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.'” Now, thanks to her decisive DM, the couple is now engaged! “I think there is no shame in making the first move,” Hudges adds.