Davidson County artist takes inspiration from nature

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Heather Carlile decided one day she was going to throw clay.

“I told my husband one day that I bought a building, and I’m going to start doing pottery,” she said. “Once I started, it was actually ‘yes, I can.’ That’s the mindset: ‘yes I can, and I will.”

She started as a way to escape and found herself around the potter’s wheel.

“It’s made me bloom into the person I am,” she said. “I’ve learned to come out of my shell.”

Her colorful work includes bowls, mugs and unique gnomes.

“So many people don’t see the colors in their lives, and we want to show them to them,” she said.

After buying the building, her first student was her husband Chon.

“This is my escape,” he said. “This is serenity.”

The Carlile’s say throwing class keeps them focused on what matters.

“We only have so long, so you might as well stop and smell the roses and enjoy your life while you have it,” she said.

You can find the couple online.

