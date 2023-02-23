City of Santa Fe wants to fix faulty parking meters

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal that would allow the City of Santa Fe to replace hundreds of faulty parking meters is going before the city council on February 22. The project would replace or refurbish 600 meters out of the 1,100 meters the city currently owns.

If the proposal is approved, the $740,000 project will begin in the next six weeks. The city has contracted the IPS Group of San Diego to complete this project.

