Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe wants to fix faulty parking meters

By Audrey Claire Davis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUYCz_0kwYhYna00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal that would allow the City of Santa Fe to replace hundreds of faulty parking meters is going before the city council on February 22. The project would replace or refurbish 600 meters out of the 1,100 meters the city currently owns.

Republican senators want to turn ‘Opportunity Scholarship’ into a loan

If the proposal is approved, the $740,000 project will begin in the next six weeks. The city has contracted the IPS Group of San Diego to complete this project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Rio Bravo Park cleanup will take longer than expected
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Safety improvements proposed for Nob Hill corridor
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque cemetery takes extra precautions to protect park
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Santa Fe relaunches solar energy assistance program
Santa Fe, NM1 hour ago
Westside Boulevard project reaches finish line
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Sunday marks final day of 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Albuquerque ordinance requires tax preparers to disclose costs before service
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
UNM Hospital wants to know public’s feedback
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
New Mexico State Police squad called to bomb scare
Santa Fe, NM6 hours ago
Albuquerque police: Man found slumped over in stolen truck
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Warm weekend ahead as winds increase
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Roundhouse Roundup: New state park, lobbyist transparency
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Spring warmth arrives this weekend
Alamogordo, NM1 day ago
Data shows many shooting, stabbing, fight reports at Albuquerque food market
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Man arrested for Albuquerque pursuit, crash
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
“Dancing in the Cave” at the University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Behind the Story: Victim cooperation affecting more criminal cases
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Local casino hosts 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Food Truck Fridays return to downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Malnourished bear found in Red River dumpster on way to full recovery
Espanola, NM2 days ago
ABQ BioPark hosting second ‘On the Rocks’ event
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Oddities & Curiosities Expo makes stop in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
UNM police arrest man for giving false ID, fleeing during arrest
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
State basketball tournament: Boys first round recap
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Case dismissed for 18-year-old accused of taking gun to high school football game
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Elderly man who killed sister takes plea deal
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy