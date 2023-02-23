Lexington Native Chases Dream at the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WJTV)- A Lexington native got to work as a pit member during the Daytona 500 this past weekend.

Alvin Wilson graduated from Alcorn State and Hinds Community College before setting off on his dream.

This past Sunday the dream became reality working as a member of Jimmie Johnson’s number 84 car.

This is the first NASCAR Cup Series race Wilson has worked.

