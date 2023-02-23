Open in App
Lexington, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Lexington Native Chases Dream at the Daytona 500

By Blake Levine,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQmXv_0kwYg7cL00

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WJTV)- A Lexington native got to work as a pit member during the Daytona 500 this past weekend.

Alvin Wilson graduated from Alcorn State and Hinds Community College before setting off on his dream.

This past Sunday the dream became reality working as a member of Jimmie Johnson’s number 84 car.

This is the first NASCAR Cup Series race Wilson has worked.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Germantown, NW Rankin Basketball Win First State Titles, Brandon, Forest Fall Short
Brandon, MS22 hours ago
Ole Miss women advance to SEC semis, 77-60 over Texas AM
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Yazoo City Claims the 4A Boys Basketball State Championship
Yazoo City, MS3 days ago
Kids get active during “Get Ready to Run” fun run
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Crowds attend JXN Natural Hair Expo for shows, awards
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 3-5
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Guests’ fossils identified during Fossil Roadshow in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Movie starring John Schneider filming in Canton
Canton, MS2 days ago
JSU Political Science student named Truman Scholarship finalist
Jackson, MS2 days ago
JSU alumni react to president being placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Lanier High School students, faculty pick up trash around community
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Clinton mayor talks crime, taxes, sewer infrastructure
Clinton, MS2 days ago
NAACP considers legal action against Jackson legislative bills
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy