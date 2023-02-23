Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

Transit advocates want more bus, subway service funding in Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget

By Catalina Gonella,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxtxH_0kwYfSrK00
Transit advocates rally for quicker subway service on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

City leaders and transit advocates rallied outside of Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to invest more money into increasing bus and subway frequency in her upcoming state budget.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined area politicians, Transit Workers Union Local 100 leaders and members of transit advocacy group Riders Alliance in calling for an additional $300 million for more frequent off-peak bus and subway service. Hochul unveiled her $227 billion budget plan on Feb 1 , kicking off two months of negotiations ahead of the April 1 start of the state’s fiscal year.

“Transit equity demands that Governor Hochul and legislative leaders negotiate a budget that funds more frequent subway and bus service,” Riders Alliance Lead Organizer Mayra Aldás-Deckert said. “Workers commuting off-peak wait 12, 15, even 20 minutes for buses and trains… riders sometimes spend more time waiting for service than we do traveling to our destinations.”

Hochul’s current budget includes a number of MTA-related financial proposals, including among other things $800 million in funding from payroll taxes, $500 million in annual contributions from New York City, $300 million in one-time state aid, and future funding from casinos.

Hochul also said she wants the MTA to find more than $400 million in savings — something transit advocates interpret as service cuts. In December, the agency announced reduced service on Mondays and Fridays , and increased service on weekends. But Hochul has denied service cuts are a part of the plan to salvage the financially wavering MTA.

"We’re facing a fiscal cliff,” Hochul said on Tuesday. “All of us have to share in the pain of saving this because we have to. This is the lifeblood of the region. We cannot let the MTA fail or reduce services."

Meanwhile, Kevin Willens, the MTA’s chief financial officer officer, said the governor’s budget could solve the agency’s funding deficit during a monthly committee meeting on Tuesday.

“If enacted it will provide MTA financial stability through 2026 and beyond,” Willens said.

But advocates on Wednesday maintained that there’s room in the budget for more money for the MTA for increased service without service cuts or fare hikes.

“What we are going to get this year in the budget is that we don’t have a fare hike, we do not take the hike to three dollars, is to ensure that have frequent service, six-minute service for our trains, 20% increase across our bus system, and to make buses free across New York City,” said Assemblymember Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who introduced a proposal to “ fix” the MTA in December.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Hochul calls for more rush hour trains after bumpy first week of Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY4 hours ago
AirTrain fare increases to $8.25 due to 'inflation'
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Want to be ‘friends’ with a subway station? A Brooklyn councilmember seeks volunteers.
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amtrak agrees to adjust service to accommodate MTA project for Bronx, Penn Station
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Overdose prevention centers save lives but remain in legal limbo, as NYC moves toward expansion
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC tax credit program set to give extra cash to over 800,000 New Yorkers
New York City, NY2 days ago
NY doubles weed licenses for social equity candidates, while general retailers continue to wait
New York City, NY3 days ago
City Council bill would expand free childcare to NYC infants as young as 6 weeks old
New York City, NY3 days ago
NYC Council cracks down on lithium-ion batteries amid spike in e-bike fires
New York City, NY3 days ago
MTA jobs are a track to generational wealth for Black New Yorkers – but executives remain predominantly white
New York City, NY5 days ago
All aboard the secret elevators to Grand Central Madison
Madison, NJ2 days ago
More help is coming for NJ Ida victims. Groups helping survivors call 16-month wait ‘criminal.’
Manville, NJ2 days ago
NYC Council candidates hit the streets even as lawsuit to change district lines looms
New York City, NY5 days ago
NYC Council to probe training, budget of controversial NYPD unit at upcoming hearing
New York City, NY5 days ago
Housing Works CEO arrested at NY budget hearing on drug pricing reform
Albany, NY5 days ago
Manhattan office conversions need more affordable housing, Council says
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Broken subway rail 'severely' disrupts M, E train service during rush hour
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Extra Extra: Did someone shortchange this East Hampton 'honor-system' egg stand?
New York City, NY2 days ago
How much is remote work worth? New York City is about to find out.
New York City, NY6 days ago
City agrees to pay $21.5K each to protesters trapped by NYPD during 2020 protest, per new settlement
New York City, NY4 days ago
Lawmakers want to end lengthy gas cut-offs in NYC public housing
New York City, NY6 days ago
NYC is more ethnically diverse, less racially segregated, report finds
New York City, NY4 days ago
Overdoses of two men leaving Manhattan gay bars last spring found to be homicides
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Hoboken cancels school, declares state of emergency after water main break
Hoboken, NJ5 days ago
Extra Extra: The tacky legal weed shop for yuppies?
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy