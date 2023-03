The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 85-year-old Gisela Niva has been found dead.

Niva was reportedly last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is near W. Flamingo Road and Lilac Shadow Court in the west valley.

Investigators said she was found Thursday night in the desert area near the Lava Butte Trail close to Kodachrome Road and the Lava Butte Loop.

So far, no cause of death has been released.