CM Punk Gives a Glowing Review of Cocaine Bear

CM Punk caught a screening of Cocaine Bear this week and gave a quick review on his Instagram story. The former WWE and AEW champion snapped a photo from the theater and wrote, "Two f--ing thumbs up," indicating he loved the film. The start-studded horror-comedy's official synopsis reads, "After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest."

The film stars Keri Russell ( The Americans ), Emmy winner Margo Martindale ( The Americans ), Emmy winner Ray Liotta ( The Many Saints of Newark ), Alden Ehrenreich ( Solo: A Star Wars Story ), O'Shea Jackson Jr. ( Straight Outta Compton ), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) , Kristofer Hivju ( Game of Thrones ), Kahyun Kim ( American Gods ), Christian Convery ( Sweet Tooth ), Brooklynn Prince ( The Florida Project ), and newcomer Scott Seiss. It hit theaters this Friday.

Will Cocaine Bear Have Sequels?

The film was able to gain notoriety based purely on its title and initial trailer. And while it has a slight connection to a true story of a bear consuming an entire bag of smuggled cocaine, its creators already have plenty of ideas of sequels.

"Not just a sequel. Many sequels. Cocaine Bear in Space is where we would probably end," screenwriter Jimmy Warden told Variety this week . "I'm f--ing with you about Cocaine Bear Goes to Space . But for the sequels, I definitely have ideas for that. The bear's not the bad guy in this movie. What happened is a product of circumstance and everybody else's poor decisions. I think that is a story that we can continue to tell over and over again. I'd be excited to tell it because there are some really good ideas that we have for the subsequent movies."

