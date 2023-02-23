Open in App
Montgomery, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Students encouraged to take advantage of free college application week

By Maddie Biertempfel,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDamL_0kwYenTu00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — About 60 colleges and universities across Alabama are waiving their application fees for just this week.

Students at St. James School in Montgomery are encouraged to apply broadly to schools ahead of graduation. That cost can sometimes add up.

“It’s like $40 per application,” Senior Ethan Beard said.

Beard began picking out the schools he was interested in last fall.

“Auburn, Troy, South Alabama, UAB, University of Huntsville, and Alabama also,” Beard said.

When the free college application week came around last October, he took advantage of it, applying to eight schools on the list.

“I saved about $320,” Beard said.

Now months away from graduating, Beard’s applications paid off.

63 colleges waiving application fees for Alabama high school students this week

“I plan to attend the University of South Alabama. I plan to study optometry and a little bit of business,” Beard said.

The State Department of Education partners with about 60 colleges across Alabama and the surrounding states to make this week possible. They’ve been doing it for the last ten years.

During the free application week last fall, more than 26,000 students participated.

“There are lots of families who can’t afford to think of multiple, probably one, college application,” Alabama Possible Executive Director Chandra Scott said.

Scott says this week removes a big barrier to some students seeking higher education.

While she says college may not be for everyone, an application fee shouldn’t be the reason someone doesn’t apply.

“Education is not just a ticket, but it is definitely a pathway to a career that could lead to a high wage, high demand career across our state,” Scott said.

The state Department of Education holds these weeks twice a year, once in the fall and now in the winter.

For a full list of schools participating, head here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Stephanie Bryan of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians named CEO of the year: Business Alabama Awards
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Orange Beach has some of Alabama’s priciest homes: Report
Orange Beach, AL9 hours ago
Alabama animal shelter damaged during storm
Arab, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greene County native, Olympic Gold Medalist headlining Women’s History Month event at Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
President Biden in Selma for Bloody Sunday
Selma, AL8 hours ago
ADEM announces new group to study response to Moody fire, recommend improvements
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Storm damage and outages across Northwest Louisiana, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
More than 1.5 pounds of meth, guns seized in Alabama drug bust
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA1 day ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL2 days ago
PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley
New Market, AL2 days ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy