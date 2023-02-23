Open in App
WGN Radio

Oscars adds crisis team to ceremony post-Will Smith slap

By Christine Samra,

11 days ago

( KTLA ) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is still dealing with the backlash following last year’s slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

To prevent future fiascos from happening, a crisis team will be standing by during this year’s ceremony for the first time ever.

Oscar nominations announced; ‘Everything,’ ‘Banshees’ lead the pack

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, explained to Time Magazine how the team has prepared for the 2023 awards show.

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly,” he explained. “This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, let’s hope something doesn’t happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify.”

Kramer believes that with a steady hand like Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show, things will be fine, but if not, the crisis team is on standby.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It will be broadcast live on ABC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

