Open in App
Prince George County, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Prince George truck stop evacuated after bomb threat, Crime Insider sources say

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsvDG_0kwYbSiU00

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George truck stop has been evacuated after a threatening note was discovered, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

On Wednesday night, a threatening note was found in the women's restroom of a women's bathroom that indicated that there were two bombs in a truck and one in a bathroom at a Love's Truck Stop on Route 460, sources said.

Police have blocked off the truck stop and no one is allowed in or out of the property, sources said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies: Goochland shooting is 'isolated incident;' person med-flighted
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Chesterfield Police report rise in sextortion cases involving teenage boys
Chesterfield, VA1 day ago
Man killed in Richmond; witness heard 5 or 6 shots
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
How technology led police to suspect in man's slaying outside Richmond 7-Eleven
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Trooper, 3 others injured after driver crashes into cruiser during I-95 chase
Richmond, VA7 hours ago
Woman shot in Richmond; gas station pumps, parking cordoned off
Richmond, VA5 hours ago
Where is Tracy Butler Epps? Search continues 1 year after woman disappeared
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Virginia man admits to stealing, reselling gas while prices soared in 2022
Virginia Beach, VA12 hours ago
Police ID woman whose body was found near Richmond playground
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Tow truck driver shares tips about what to do if your car is being towed
Richmond, VA4 days ago
There's a new, new plan for the old F.W. Sullivan’s space in Richmond
Richmond, VA4 days ago
They believe they've solved Richmond's vegan pizza problem
Richmond, VA3 days ago
How you can honor a fallen Hanover firefighter at a NASCAR race
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond restaurant Blue Atlas serves delicious dishes with a view
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Sights and sounds of free Purim Party in Central Virginia
Richmond, VA12 hours ago
Why protesters huddled outside Henrico drug store: 'It's really important'
Henrico, NC1 day ago
As schools address violence, student asks 'why do they need a gun?'
Richmond, VA5 days ago
Mobile Soul Sunday opens week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
Entrepreneur: Mobile Soul Sunday, Black Restaurant Experience 'means everything'
Richmond, VA4 hours ago
This Navy veteran was killed 24 years ago. Here's an update.
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience features 100-plus businesses
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Some parents angered by Youngkin’s review of AP African American Studies
Norfolk, VA12 hours ago
Richmond social services workers beg for help amid staffing woes, high caseloads
Richmond, VA6 days ago
Virginia man had front-row seat to NASA’s first astronauts: 'Really awestruck'
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Children who lost possessions in fire get surprise from Bill and GeNienne
Richmond, VA6 days ago
Where you can attend a free Purim Party in Central Virginia
Richmond, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy