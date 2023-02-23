Prince George truck stop evacuated after bomb threat, Crime Insider sources say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George truck stop has been evacuated after a threatening note was discovered, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

On Wednesday night, a threatening note was found in the women's restroom of a women's bathroom that indicated that there were two bombs in a truck and one in a bathroom at a Love's Truck Stop on Route 460, sources said.

Police have blocked off the truck stop and no one is allowed in or out of the property, sources said.

