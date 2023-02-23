Wind chill advisory: How cold will it feel in Portland tonight?

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A wind chill advisory will be in effect from midnight to noon on Thursday as freezing temperatures and 35-mph gusts create dangerously cold conditions around the Portland metro area.

A wind-chill chart provided by the National Weather Service shows that temperatures will feel close to 5 degrees outside during the coldest and windiest conditions forecast for the overnight hours. On Thursday, the wind-chill factor could create subzero-like conditions.

Wind-chill temperatures can also be determined using the NWS wind-chill calculator.

A wind chill chart can be used to estimate the latest wind-chill conditions. (NWS)

“With the gusty easterly winds, we’ll see very cold wind-chill temperatures with single digits in the Willamette Valley, below zero in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River, and near minus 20 in the mountains,” the NWS stated. “Exposed skin to these elements can develop frostbite within 30 minutes or less, so be sure to protect yourself. These temperatures will occur not only Thursday morning but also Friday morning.”

