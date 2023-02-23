Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Wind chill advisory: How cold will it feel in Portland tonight?

By John Ross Ferrara,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMcGN_0kwYb5kG00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A wind chill advisory will be in effect from midnight to noon on Thursday as freezing temperatures and 35-mph gusts create dangerously cold conditions around the Portland metro area.

A wind-chill chart provided by the National Weather Service shows that temperatures will feel close to 5 degrees outside during the coldest and windiest conditions forecast for the overnight hours. On Thursday, the wind-chill factor could create subzero-like conditions.

Wind-chill temperatures can also be determined using the NWS wind-chill calculator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tQoL_0kwYb5kG00
A wind chill chart can be used to estimate the latest wind-chill conditions. (NWS)
PHOTOS: Blankets of snow coating parts of Oregon, SW Washington

“With the gusty easterly winds, we’ll see very cold wind-chill temperatures with single digits in the Willamette Valley, below zero in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River, and near minus 20 in the mountains,” the NWS stated. “Exposed skin to these elements can develop frostbite within 30 minutes or less, so be sure to protect yourself. These temperatures will occur not only Thursday morning but also Friday morning.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
Morrison Bridge to close over weekend for lead paint removal
Portland, OR2 days ago
These 3 Oregon towns were voted some of the best small towns in the U.S.
Astoria, OR12 hours ago
Study: Portlanders need 92 weekly work hours to afford a home
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Direct Amtrak trips from Portland to Vancouver, BC return March 6
Portland, OR1 day ago
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at scene
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Kohr Explores: Portland Golf Show is in full swing this weekend
Portland, OR2 days ago
No hazardous materials from Saturday train derailment in Ohio
Springfield, OH11 hours ago
Monster Jam takes over Portland Moda Center this weekend
Portland, OR2 days ago
Irish Fest Schedule: Kells to serve up beer, boxing at Portland’s Waterfront Park
Portland, OR2 days ago
Portland Bull Run plant location opposed by Gresham-Barlow
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Invasive frogs ‘hitchhike’ to Beaverton, Eugene
Eugene, OR2 days ago
One suffers burns when Vancouver encampment goes up in flames
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Portland’s SheBrew Fest grows bigger, better for its 8th year
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Picolas Cage Night’ coming to Pickles baseball
Portland, OR3 hours ago
OPINION: Why an Oregon semi-conductor bill has bipartisan support
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Scappoose house fire displaces occupants, animals
Scappoose, OR2 days ago
Skate parks? Petting zoos? Peek into the future of downtown’s O’Bryant Square
Portland, OR2 days ago
Volunteer-run non-profit bakes, delivers cake to underserved youth
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Car on fire’ ruse targets Portland drivers, suspects on loose
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Pilot Pals program facilitates relationship between elderly, UP WBB players
Portland, OR1 day ago
Jubilee Hall opens jobs, training to immigrants
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy