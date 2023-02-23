Open in App
Georgia State
Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft has Cardinals taking Tyree Wilson over Will Anderson

By Jess Root,

11 days ago
Mock drafts are fun and, depending on the writer, attempt to do different things. Some try to make predictions based on need, talent and information. Others play out different scenarios.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his second mock draft of the year and has the Arizona Cardinals making a very interesting pick with the third overall selection in the draft.

While the talk has been all about Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson for the Cardinals’ first-round pick, Jeremiah has the Cardinals bypassing Anderson. Carter goes first overall, but the Cardinals select Texas Tech edge defender Tyree Wilson with the third pick instead of Anderson.

First edge rusher off the board? Over Will Anderson Jr.?!? There’s a lot of love for Wilson around the league. His combination of size, length and production has teams very intrigued.

Anderson had the monster season in 2021 and was very good in 2022.

But Wilson will catch the attention of many teams because he has better size, he will test extremely well at the combine and his production is great.

He created pressure on more than 20 percent of his rushes.

With the Cardinals potentially moving away from a 3-4 scheme, a bigger-bodied pass rusher might be the target.

Am I convinced that the Cardinals would take Wilson over Anderson? No, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it happened.

