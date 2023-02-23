Open in App
Forrest City, AR
WREG

Fire burns 5 acres, buildings in Forrest City, AR

By David Royer,

11 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fire department in Forrest City, Arkansas is battling a five-acre fire that included two buildings, a shed, a vehicle and several medical calls.

The fire department posted photos and information on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“Several homes along Park and Cherrywood Circle were saved by firefighters hard work against the fire and wind today,” the fire chief said in the post, calling it a busy day for the department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

