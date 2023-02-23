Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Mid-February changes schedule for local maple syrup production

By Duncan MacLean,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJ0R0_0kwYZiJc00

(WWLP) – Mid-February typically kicks off sugaring season across New England, but this year’s mild winter is changing the schedules of local maple syrup producers.

Maple sugaring season has begun in Massachusetts

This year’s mild winter granted syrup producers an early start, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a longer season. Steve Holt of Steve’s Sugar Shack has been making maple syrup since he was a teenager and has been in business at this location for decades.

Telling 22News, the perfect maple syrup conditions are an overnight freeze in the forest to about 25 degrees Fahrenheit, followed by a day-time thaw to about 40 degrees. That nightly swing is what keeps trees making sap for syrup and this winter, those above-freezing daytime temperatures came early.

“This season has been the hardest season to decide what to do and when. We actually started setting trees 10 days ago and we’ve already made 97 gallons of syrup,” said Holt. “An average season is about 300. The reason we all started early is that once it gets warm, the season could be over.”

It really is a precise science, interacting with the delicate ebbs and flows of nature. Steve’s and other Sugar Shacks will open their pancake breakfasts this weekend, a sugar-focused meal with a healthy side of education on the whole process. Steve’s runs just seven weekends a year, so don’t miss the window.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

